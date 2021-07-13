A murder in Syria reignites the debate about so-called ‘honour killings’

Since 4 July, Arabic-language social media users have been enraged by a video showing the execution of a teenage girl by machine gun fire in Syria’s Al Hasakah Province. The perpetrators were her family members, including her father, brother and several cousins.

The girl – identified as Aida Alhamoudi – was described in several media sources as being between 16 and 18 years old. Her crime was loving the wrong man, who came from outside her tribe, and refusing to marry her cousin.

According to local media in Syria, the family intentionally disseminated the video to prove to people in their town that they have “washed away their disgrace”, meaning that they killed the girl who disobeyed them.

The graphic video is one of thousands that document human rights abuses in Syria, including crimes against women, such as those dubbed ‘honour killings’.

Alhamoudi is not the first victim of so-called ‘honour’ crimes, and will certainly not be the last. The crime against Alhamoudi was followed by another just a few days after, which was not widely discussed or covered in local media. Not much is known about the other case, except that it concerns another minor killed by her father.

Legal sanction

The legal grounds for ‘honour killing’ in Syria is as old as its Penal Code, issued by legislative Decree No. 148 in 1949. This was mainly based on the French penal code of 1810, which gave legal grounds for “crimes of passion”. The original law excuses the male perpetrator from the crime in circumstances where he acts after being taken by surprise or caught in a “state of anger”, to defend his “honour” by killing a female relative for engaging in “illicit” sexual relations.

In 2009, the first amendment to the law was enacted in Syria, stipulating that perpetrators motivated by the defence of their honour would be sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison. In 2011 the sentence was increased to between five and seven years, until the law was completely abolished, along with its amendments in 2020.

In the case of Alhamoudi, however, the crime did not occur in territory controlled by the Syrian government. That part of the country is held by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, also known as Rojava, where the Syrian government is present but not in power. The Autonomous Administration is a de facto authority, to whose presence the Syrian government did not consent. Therefore whenever the opportunity arises, the Syrian government issues statements to prove it still has a say in regulating the lives of Syrians in areas under its control.

In 2014, the Autonomous Administration issued Legislative Decree No. 22, which outlawed and criminalised ‘honour killing’, classifiying it as murder. It also stipulated that the perpetrator be punished for murder according to the Syrian Penal Code, adding that any legal rationale for committing this crime shall not be considered.

Law 22 could possibly be one of the most progressive laws in the Middle East and North Africa region for women. In comparison with other progressive laws, such as the Tunisian Code of Personal Status, which was considered to be “historic” in ending violence against women, Law 22 seems equally reformist. The Tunisian law included measures to prevent violence against women and introduced criminal provisions to increase penalties for different forms of violence committed within the family.

Changing system

After Alhamoudi’s killing, the Syrian government’s public prosecutor in Al Hasakah took responsibility for prosecuting the perpetrators, issuing a warrant for the arrest of five people for murder and 16 as accessories. A copy of the warrant, which openDemocracy has seen, was circulated on Facebook.