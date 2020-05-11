Detainees in Libya need protection: they must be released now

Under international law, including article 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), a person may only be detained on grounds and according to procedures established by law. The prohibition on arbitrary detention under international human rights law is absolute, and applies to State and non-State actors alike in relation to all forms of deprivation of liberty. The standards for lawful detention applying to different groups, including pre-trial detainees and convicted persons, differ.

The detention of persons solely for exercising their rights, including their rights to freedom of expression, association and assembly, is always arbitrary and they should be released.

Migrants, refugees and asylum seekers are detained in Libya under immigration laws that make irregular entry to Libya a criminal offence. Detention of persons solely on the grounds of their migration status is presumptively arbitrary and may only be undertaken exceptionally. According to the UN Human Rights Committee, detention of such persons “must be justified as reasonable, necessary and proportionate in the light of the circumstances and reassessed as it extends in time.” In the context of the increased risk of exposure to COVID-19, the detention of migrants, refugees and asylum seekers is unnecessary, unreasonable and disproportionate. Libyan actors should release them in coordination with humanitarian service providers and ensure they have effective access to health services and sanitation. Libyan actors should also stop enforcing immigration controls, with reasonable exceptions; for example, to combat human trafficking.

The detention of people awaiting trial is the exception, not the rule. The UN Human Rights Committee has repeatedly stated that individualized determinations regarding whether detention is “reasonable and necessary taking into account all the circumstances” must be undertaken. The long-term detention of thousands of persons without charge, without being brought promptly before a judicial authority and/or without trial without undue delay is arbitrary and they should be released.

Other categories of detainees, including those lawfully detained pre-trial and those imprisoned following a conviction, should be released if necessary to protect their health and the health of other prisoners and prison personnel, whether or not on bail, with electronic bracelets or with other conditions imposed. Persons from vulnerable groups, including older people and people with underlying health conditions, as well as persons detained on minor or political offences, in pre-trial detention or near the end of their sentences and other non-violent defenders should be released. With respect to children in particular, their detention in the context of the pandemic is not a measure of “last resort” nor humane, as required by article 37(b) and (c) of the CRC.