A disgraceful stab in the back of Afghans

There will be time to draw larger lessons about all that went wrong, and there will be dozens of books and hundreds of articles written about the limits and possibilities of international intervention. The ‘international community’ will have enough time to ‘recalibrate’ policies and find new narratives to frame the situation.

But the main priority right now should be people’s safety. There is no time to waste. Afghanistan is a burning house and every hour we wait may be too late for someone.

Amid the ensuing chaos and despair, it’s important not to lose sight of some fundamental truths and to demand responsibility, honesty and action. There are already divergent narratives and misrepresentations about how we got here and what will happen next, which could impede the efforts to protect Afghans at risk, to assist the country in the medium and long term and to work for sustainable peace and freedom for its people.

Not an Afghan defeat

The first truth is that what happened was not a defeat of the Afghan government nor of the Afghan forces. They were sold out – and with them ordinary Afghans – by their main ally of the past 20 years, amid an ongoing war, while they were on the losing side.

Various claims have caused confusion among observers. How is it possible that an army of 300,000 lost against the Taliban forces of around 60,000? US president Joe Biden even went as far as blaming the Afghan forces for being unwilling to fight and defend their country. Not only is this factually incorrect but it was also a shameless insult added to injury.

Afghan forces have borne the biggest brunt of the war since the handover of the responsibility for combat operations in 2014, with more than 45,000 members of the country’s security forces killed between then and 2019.

At the same time, the number of trained Afghan soldiers was hugely inflated, which served well those who wanted to justify a fast departure from Afghanistan, but everyone close to the matter knew the actual state of the defense and security forces of the country. Only about 10,000 Afghan special forces were actively fighting in combat operations by August, though there were many others on the books and on payrolls who were not actual servicemen or who were ill-trained to fight.

The moment the US intelligence, logistics and air support were completely withdrawn amid ongoing fighting, the Afghan forces had no chance.

There were surely problems with corruption and weak leadership in Kabul, personified by the former Afghan president, Ashraf Ghani, but that in itself cannot explain the Taliban’s fast takeover.

Predictable outcomes

The second truth is that the outcomes of the war at home, and the peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators in Doha, the Qatari capital, were neither foregone nor unpredictable.

When the US leadership decided it had enough of the war in Afghanistan, a decision driven by its domestic politics and sentiments, it chose to accept defeat. But it did so deceitfully, seeking a face-saving exit. By signing a deal with the Taliban about its withdrawal, setting a date for it, forcing the Afghan government to sit and negotiate with the group, and then announcing that Taliban violations of previously agreed upon conditions would not affect the withdrawal, the US chose to inflict a defeat on itself and on its Afghan partners.