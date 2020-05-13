Does anyone remember the chemical attacks on Sudanese civilians?

The failures of the post-colonial Sudanese state have been particularly evident in Darfur, located in the western region of the country. Darfur was an independent state in 1650-1874 and 1898-1916; it became part of Turco-Egyptian Sudan in 1874 and then Anglo-Egyptian Sudan, which became the Republic of Sudan, in 1956. Idris continues: “The violent political conflicts in the Sudan are manifestations of legacies of the past, namely slavery and colonialism.”

Despite it being presented as the only glue that could unite the numerous tribes in Sudan, the hegemonic status of the north’s Arabized culture was, prior to counter-revolutionary violence by Khartoum, opposed peacefully by marginalized groups in the periphery — such as the non-Arab Muslims of the west and the Christians of the south (eventually leading to South Sudan’s independence). “In the 1980s, women and men in the south led non-violent protests against the regime of Sudanese dictator Gaafar Nimeiry,” note Nisrin Elamin and Tahani Ismail. “This history of non-violent resistance, led by women (and men) in South Sudan, Darfur, the Nuba Mountains and Eastern Sudan, has purposefully been erased and written out of Sudan's history books and public memory.”

Following Sudanese independence in 1956, proxy wars between Sudan, Chad, and Libya stirred chaos in Darfur. Many Darfuri Arabs began taking up the Arab supremacist ideology espoused by Libya’s Muammar al-Gaddafi — a reality which was later weaponized by the Sudanese government, which itself sought to institutionalize and intertwine Arabism and Islamism, as it armed nomadic Arab militias on horseback known as the janjaweed. The logic behind the regime’s policy of supporting the janjaweed, a separate entity from the military, is clear. As one Human Rights Watch report details: “Distrusting the armed forces, many of whom were originally from Darfur, the Sudanese government recruited the ‘Janjaweed’ militias as the main ground forces for the government’s counterinsurgency campaign in Darfur.”

At the start of the 21st century, by which time Omar al-Bashir had already risen to power, the conflict in Darfur erupted into all-out war, as scattered Fur, Masalit, and Zaghawa (non-Arab ethnic groups in Darfur) resistance movements joined forces to form a relatively cohesive rebel front against the Bashir regime and allied janjaweed militias. “By the beginning of 2003,” state Julie Flint and Walex de Waal, “Jebel Marra was surrounded by government forces and under attack from government-supported militias supported by Antonov bombers and helicopter gunships.” In the subsequent years, the war quickly morphed into a state-sanctioned genocide against Darfur’s non-Arab population.

By late 2015, a government front consisting of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and the janjaweed began strategically encircling Jebel Marra. Echoing the Grozny doctrine used by Russia to first crush Chechnya and later Syria, the vast majority of regime assaults on Jebel Marra leading up to the chemical attacks “began with aerial bombardment followed by the arrival of ground forces … [who] would attack the village, kill civilians, and forcibly displace the population.”

The available evidence strongly points to the use of “poisonous gas” between January and September 2016 by the Sudanese government under Omar al-Bashir, despite Sudan being a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention forbidding the use of such weapons. According to an Amnesty International investigative report released in 2016, 52 residents of Jabal Marra — either survivors of the attacks or those who took care of them — provided substantial proof to defend the allegation, which was found credible by multiple chemical weapons experts. “Some of the most telling evidence came from the testimony of the many victims who had escaped bomb, rocket, and gun attacks without any injuries,” explains Jonathan Loeb at The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, “only to develop wounds hours or days later.”