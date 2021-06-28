Egypt will finally appoint women judges. But is the move really progress?

Yet the PPA and the Council’s all-male membership remains intact. In the Council’s recent call for vacancies of ‘assistant delegates’, the first rung on its judicial ladder, it accepted only applications from male law school graduates. And on 14 March 2021, the president of the State Council stated that the exceptional appointments would be the route of appointing women by transferring few female administrative prosecutors and state lawyers to the Council. This is similar to what happened in the ordinary judiciary in 2007, 2008 and 2015.

The women’s rights activists I interviewed believe that the exclusion of women from these judicial bodies cannot be separated from the prevailing patriarchal culture which deems women too incompetent to hold positions of authority. Considering these recent developments, how will women be appointed to the State Council and the PPA?

A promising step or a catastrophe?

There are several ways in which the appointment of women to the State Council and the PPA could occur. While some will radically help women, others will perpetuate the status quo, in which women’s appointments to the judiciary are the exception rather than the norm.

There is disagreement among women’s rights activists about the Council’s decision to make appointments by exception. While some perceive it as a promising first step towards women’s empowerment in the judiciary, others describe it as nothing but a ‘catastrophic’ perpetuation of the status quo.

There is mounting opposition by some women’s organizations and female law school graduates to the State Council’s decision. Omnia Gad-Allah, a prominent activist and founder of the Her Honor Setting the Bar initiative, has launched a national online petition to prevent the implementation of the Council’s gender policy decision. It also demands that vacancies be open to all law school graduates regardless of gender. The petition has also been adopted by human rights groups, women’s rights activists and women NGOs.

Although the PPA remains silent about how women will be appointed as public prosecutors, it is expected that its policy will differ little from the Council’s and that it is likely to also appoint a few more women administrative prosecutors and state lawyers to its ranks on an exceptional basis. Women appointees are more likely to work in minor specialized offices, such as the Family and Child Prosecution, or in prestigious departments in the Prosecutor General’s Office, which deals with external parties and international organizations to appease the international community. They are less likely to work in the main offices that investigate and prosecute criminal cases. If the plans to approve women to the PPA go ahead in this form, it will anger activists and female law school graduates and male public prosecutors alike. While activists could see it as a continuation of state exceptionalism, the male public prosecutors could view it as privileging women at their expense.

It remains to be seen which course of action will play out in the future. It is still unclear whether the latest developments will change this reality substantially. In this sense, the regular and normal route of appointing women and men to the judiciary appears to be the best and only way to achieve gender equality. However, given the protracted history of the State Council’s and PPA’s refusal to appoint women, the ‘exceptionalist’ policy is likely to be favored by Egypt’s male judges and prosecutors.