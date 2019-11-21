‘Empower a woman, empower an eco-system’

Into the late afternoon hours, the blistering light gave way to soft, horizontal rays that crisscrossed over Lebanon’s Beqaa valley. The rays played with the children, casting long silhouettes of their forms, while they chased each other. As the temperature subsided, the elders of the community descended to the lowest level of the mosque-turned-refugee shelter.

Amid the cacophony, Abu Hassan paced back and forth along the dried-up marble fountain, the centre-piece of the makeshift living room, eventually settling at its edge. With a watchful eye on his four grandchildren, his chin resting on his staff, he gently scolded them as their cackles grew boisterous.

“You see that horizon, there?’ he pointed. ‘That is Qusayr [in Syria], which we fled.”

But it was not the first instance of his displacement and Qusayr was not his home.

A herder originally from the north of Syria, Abu Hassan grew up in the bucolic calm of a Bedouin community that subsisted on the kinship and patronage of its tribe, largely cut off from state support. That was, until a drought, dubbed one of the most prolonged of these disasters, devastated the fertile Levantine crescent that cradled the world’s earliest agricultural civilisations. Sixty percent of Syria’s cultivated land was impacted. Herders in Northeast Syria alone lost around 85% of their livestock. A vast majority moved from their villages to urban centres.

For the first time in their familial histories, Abu Hassan’s clan abandoned their ancestral occupation, with most able-bodied men moving to Syrian cities in search of work. With his sons in Homs, the retired father moved with the women and children to the close-by city of Qusayr. Even before he crossed the border to Lebanon in 2013 at the onset of the ‘Battle of Qusayr,’ Abu Hassan had lost his home. And this is precisely the type of chronic internal displacement across the global south that has been overlooked by humanitarian actors and ignored by the state apparatus.

Internal displacement

Most people moving due to climate impact are displaced within borders. Upon exhausting all options of restarting within their own countries, they cross over. According to World Bank estimates, as many as 143 million people in South Asia, Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa will likely relocate within their countries by 2050, due to a combination of climate shocks and increasing violence.