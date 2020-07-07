How a generation of Syrian children in Lebanon were robbed of their education

If we examine other indicators by the Programme Management Unit (PMU), we find 40 % of school age children are out of education, while 1% of those enrolled are in grade 9, and less than 4 % make it to the secondary stage.

The arrangement between donors and Lebanese politicians is best summed up by the former Education Minister, Elias Abu Saab who addressed the former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, upon his visit to Beirut, stating, “One out of every 50 people who came to Europe was a member of ISIS.”

There is a clear policy by rich countries in the Global North, motivated by racism and xenophobia, to pay countries in order to keep refugees away from their borders. This trade off was well understood by Lebanese politicians who could now demand any price to keep “hosting the refugees” even if this was at the expense of the right to quality education for many Syrian children. In an interview conducted with an official at a UN agency who asked to remain anonymous, she pointed out how a European Union official, during the peak of the refugee crisis in 2015, told her that the European Union is willing to cover the costs of the Syrian children’s education program in Lebanon at any cost as long as they stay there.

While donors’ decision to invest in the public sector can yield more sustainable outcomes and development, these have been at the expense of the education of Syrian children. RACE I (Reaching all Children with Education) was the first 3-year plan developed by UN agencies and the Education Ministry. It was funded by donors including the World Bank, DFID, the EU and other embassies, which is undoubtedly a necessary step in the right direction. The ministry limited access to formal education to public schools even when it could only absorb half of the Syrian children who are of school age. According to RACE I plan, the ministry needs to double its capacity to be able to enroll half of the students, which is quite ambitious considering the weaknesses which the Lebanese public education has suffered from for decades.

In order to absorb these large numbers of students, the ministry launched afternoon shifts in many public schools and charged donors USD 600 per student while the cost of enrolling Syrian students in the morning increased from USD 150 to 300. However, Syrian parents were less keen to enroll their children in the second shift which they deemed to be of less quality compared to the morning shift, something which is supported by PMU statistics and our own research.