How the global feminist movement can recover from COVID-19

We want to understand and shift our perceptions of the successful Black Lives Matter movement in the US and elsewhere in the Global North as a continuous reminder that human rights violations are taking place in the Global North in ways that mimic those in the Global South.
Looking at these scenarios, we want to ask how we can imagine and create different futures and realities. We need to revisit some of the issues that have threatened our existence as feminists, and as movements that are centered around human rights, in the past few years.
The ‘16 Days of activism against gender-based violence’ provides the right context to revisit these issues. This is why we have invited critical and important voices to reflect on the Global North as a scene of human rights violations, and the criminalisation of Palestinian human rights and its implications. We also invited them to reflect on how the women human rights defenders (WHRD) movement can move forward despite the hijacking of our spaces as an article in the series will show, and taking lessons from the organising of WHRDs and feminists in Mesoamerica, in the context of COVID-19. These reflections in a year full of global challenges are also about the WHRDMENA coalition surviving the pandemic in a region that has witnessed the shrinking of spaces for activism, especially for women.
This collaboration between the WHRDMENA coalition and openDemocracy reflects the importance of having these conversations publicly, to reach organisers, activists, academics, and the wider public globally, and to create a space for the movement to work and reflect on its past, present and future.
