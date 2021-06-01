The Palestinian artists reclaiming Haifa

Musician Faraj Suleiman and writer Majd Kayyal belong to a new generation of Palestinian artists. They are trying to claim a space for Palestinian culture and identity through their work, creating new opportunities not only for themselves but for other artists as well.

In December 2020 the duo launched a new album titled ‘Better than Berlin’. The album, a shift from Suleiman’s previous work, explicitly explores social and political ideas. It tells the story of a hidden side to the city of Haifa – now the third-largest in Israel, and historically a major Palestinian centre with a history stretching back 3,000 years – that listeners can explore as they listen to it.