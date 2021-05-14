The Palestinians and the struggle of the dispossessed

Given Palestine’s resistance to Zionist settlement, it has had to be forcibly constituted as always already available for colonial settlement over and over again. Hence the infinite, repeated Israeli dispossession of Palestinians.

The dispossessed are familiar with this endless temporal repetitiveness; it is inscribed in their memories and on their flesh. Their struggle must guard against it. Their struggle is on alert, anxious about yet another takeover, another expulsion from homes. It is always apprehensive, always prepared to confront the interminable Israeli dispossession of Palestinians.

And if the Nakba, the word that illuminates catastrophic dispossession par excellence, is not an event that belongs to the year 1948, but a constantly reconstituted condition of Palestinian life, then guarding against another Nakba has become structural within this history and intertwined with Palestinian life itself.

Palestinian togetherness

Constant preparedness, vigilance, and willingness to rise up are the alphabet of the struggle of the dispossessed. The aim is to tame, obstruct, and hinder the settler-colonial machinery. But along the way, the dispossessed renew more radical collective aspirations: to break the machinery of dispossession, disconnect it from its source of energy, undo this itinerary of injustice.

They are not tired, but they are fed up. They no longer want to orchestrate their resistance within this ongoing, repetitive temporality, an infinite response to an infinite dispossession; they want to break free from the time and the space of the boundless and borderless settler-state. Not because they are fatigued, but because they dare to dream of other futures in which they cease to be colonized, and in which they can begin to engage in other struggles.

From the two sides of the Green Line, from Nazareth to Haifa to Jaffa to Jerusalem to Nablus and Ramallah, Palestinians carry the memories of their past dispossession from their lands and the practices of ethnic cleansing to which they were subject.

On the 73rd anniversary of the Nakba, commemorated on 15 May, they are prepared to confront this round of expulsion, and in doing so they also prefigure a future that would undo the dispossession that has separated them into several groups: ’48 Palestinians (also known as Palestinian citizens of Israel), occupied subjects in the West Bank, besieged Gazans, and refugees living in Palestine and in the diaspora.

Each group insists on togetherness and collectivity in the face of partition and dismemberment. And there are also Jerusalemites. Neither citizens nor subjects, Palestinian Jerusalemites have forcibly become Israeli residents. This status is a colonial instrument of rule. It does not extend political rights, but it is sufficient to distinguish Jerusalemites from the occupied subjects in the West Bank, thereby facilitating East Jerusalem’s annexation to Israel. An intermediate legal status between citizen and subject, the resident status offers neither the tentative safety of citizenship nor the guarantees of protection under the international laws of occupation, as theoretical as they may be.

It is a status of legal fragility. And yet it is this very status that allows Jerusalemites to challenge the division of the Palestinian population into citizens and subjects. And because the residents of Sheikh Jarrah are also refugees in their homeland, they articulate, in the sense of condensing, the different fates of Palestinians: citizens, subjects, and refugees. They illuminate a shared Palestinian condition of dispossession along with the paths of struggle to break dispossession’s vicious, cyclical temporality.