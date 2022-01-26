Shaping imagination in 1960s Beirut: a conversation with Zeina Maasri

In her latest book, ‘Cosmopolitan Radicalism:The Visual Politics of Beirut's Global Sixties’ writer and academic Zeina Maasri explores 1960s Beirut in the context of the Cold War, the anti-colonial struggle and the Palestinian resistance movement.

By using archives of printed media, Maasri’s new book explores the development of Beirut’s visual culture and politics during the city’s so-called ‘golden years’.In this interview with Tugrul Mende, Maasri talks about her new project, its challenges and how cities rather than nation states can often shape the flow of culture.

Tugrul Mende: How did you start working on the project?

Zeina Maasri: The initial ideas for ‘Cosmopolitan Radicalism’ developed while I was working on my previous book ‘Off The Wall’, which was about political posters from Lebanon’s civil war. I came across a lot of fascinating printed material in varied formats (posters, cards, leaflets, magazines and books) that didn’t fit the Lebanese Civil War framework, and which required a project of their own.

I’m mainly thinking here of the visual culture of the Palestinian resistance, work produced in Lebanon between the 1960s and the 1980s, which needed its own framing. The printed materials I came across were the outcome of creative collaborations between different Arab artists, intellectuals and militants who crossed paths in Beirut in the ‘long sixties’ [the period between 1958 and 1975]. Many of them would later take part in projects of solidarity with the Palestinian resistance.

I got interested in knowing more about what brought them to Beirut. I am referring here in particular to a generation of Egyptian, Iraqi and Syrian artists who worked with Palestinian intellectuals, some of whom moved to Beirut in the early 1970s to join radical publishing projects. That’s how my new project began to take shape. I began looking into the historical conditions that preceded the war and locating this history within global frameworks of the long sixties.