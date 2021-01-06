Syrian prison literature and human rights: an interview with Shareah Taleghani

There is a vast archive of Syrian Prison Literature. Shareah Taleghani’s latest book navigates through the difficult narratives focusing on human rights in this genre.

In her latest book, Readings in Syrian Prison Literature: The Poetics of Human Rights (Syracuse: Syracuse University Press,2020) R. Shareah Taleghani, assistant professor and director of Middle East studies at Queens College, City University of New York, argues that prison literature led to an “experimental shift” in Arabic literature since the 1960s. Her decade long research on this topic explores how Syrian prison literature changed since the early 1970s until today. Depicting important poets such as Faraj Bayraqdar, she engages with a certain cultural production that does not deal only with art itself but with the political reality in which the authors find themselves in. We discussed her approach to this genre over email.

Tugrul Mende: Why did you decide to write a book about prison literature in Syria?

Shareah Taleghani: In 2002 I took a seminar on Arabic prison literature taught by Elias Khoury. Among many many other texts, we read Faraj Bayraqdar’s poetry collection Hamama Mutlaqat al-Jinahayn (Dove in Free Flight) and translated it into English as a group translation project. I read more and more texts that were written by former detainees or about the experience of political detention in Syria, and I also later had the opportunity to meet with several writers who, by generously responding to my questions and sharing their writings and the writings of others, helped me understand the significance of all these texts. When I started the research, I was constantly thinking about these intersections of literature, detention, creativity, agency, and human rights, and in particular what it means to write about the experience of detention, why such narratives are important, and how such texts could be read. But I was also very moved and inspired by the power and poignancy of the individual texts themselves and the stories I heard from different authors.