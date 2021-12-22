Tackle online violence against women now: a call to the internet giants

The ‘internet giants’ (Facebook, Google and Twitter) have indeed taken steps to address selected forms of online content, which is perceived as harmful, hateful or offensive – typically where extremist or terrorist content is involved. However, they are yet to take meaningful steps to address OVAW. The extent of the platforms’ initiatives to tackle OVAW has been largely limited to taking down abusive content (only once it’s reported) or introducing user controls on who can reply to public tweets, actions which mask the scale and the root causes of the problem rather than providing real remedies. The reporting mechanisms for online gender-based violence that falls short of online hate are limited in scope and far from effective. As highlighted by the LFJL, there are strong concerns about internet platforms’ limited understanding of regional, linguistic and cultural meanings of abuse directed against women. This results in inaction towards such abuse, as it is not perceived to be contrary to the platform’s rules, which in turn contributes to the continuation of OVAW and undermines online safety.

Why should platforms act now (and how)?

There is one remaining and important question: why should internet companies care about tackling OVAW on their platforms, especially given the lack of an explicit legal obligation to do so?

Companies today are keen to be seen as ‘socially responsible’, in issues ranging from car safety to environmental sustainability, even – in some cases – if being socially responsible involves an anti-growth strategy. The internet giants have an opportunity to take action against some of society’s longest-standing challenges – gender-based violence and inequality – and emerge as pioneering a solution to an important problem rather than fuelling it by prioritising profit over women’s safety. Given the internet giants’ steady increase in revenue – with Facebook nearly doubling its profits in the first three months of 2021 alone – allocating more funds to develop practical tools to tackle OVAW would be seen not only as a viable, but also a socially oriented, investment.

It is essential that internet companies become transparent about their strategy towards tackling OVAW. For instance, publishing an annual audit containing gender disaggregated data on responses to reports of gender-based abusive conduct and effectively addressing linguistic challenges in moderation and reporting mechanisms are welcome steps to ensure such transparency and to mitigate the harms of OVAW.

Creating legal obligations that force companies – including internet giants – to take OVAW seriously is not impossible. As shown by the UK’s Modern Slavery Act 2015, it is achievable to impose a duty on businesses to take action against possible human rights violations (in this case, slavery and human trafficking in supply chains) by requiring transparency in annual reporting. It is not impossible to think that an equivalent solution can be implemented in relation to transparent reporting on and taking action against OVAW by the internet companies.

We have reached breaking point in the pandemic of online violence against women. Its harmful ripple effects are noticeable in online and offline worlds alike, with many women in Libya and beyond paying a high price for speaking up or simply participating online. The internet platforms’ inaction towards addressing this phenomenon may not be illegal (as yet), but it is morally and socially reprehensible. It is critical to remember that ending OVAW is everyone’s business – 365 days a year.