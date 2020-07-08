For Tunisian protesters, democracy is not enough

Democratic ethos and practice furnish the framework for constant dialogue between state and society, voters and officials. Reverting to old, Ben Ali-era tactics that long gave the Interior Ministry a bad name in Tunisia and elsewhere in the Arab world does not square well with democratization.

At this democratic moment, Tunisia finds itself doubly besieged. Internally, Elyes Fakhfakh’s government faces the challenge of the hirak and the youth stubbornly hanging onto (signed) government pledges to deliver the goods, as it were. A cabinet meeting late last week discussed the original pledge, inching closer to meeting the Kamour protesters’ demands for jobs. The embattled PM is also busy with a burgeoning ‘conflict of interests’ scandal. Externally, Tunisia is deeper in debt than ever before. A perfunctory calculation of debt accumulated just during the past months of the COVID-19 crisis quickly tallies up to more than a USD 1 billion.

Who is going to pay back these loans, and where is this COVID-19 assistance going? Ultimately, democracy creates openings for solving people’s problems, particularly when opportunities arise. The epidemic was one such opportunity. These latest protests in the interior and the south are another. If youth grievances continue to fester in the country’s marginalized (and border) regions, any captivation with democracy that is left may fade. These youth publicly insist on the peacefulness, legality, and the justness of their demands and their tactics. The government should not lose them as interlocutors for confronting the country’s problems. Before Fakhfakh, the Chahed government lost credibility by failing to satisfactorily fulfil its Kamour promises. Gafsa’s indignants failed to secure even such mediation.

This government seems to follow a policy of delay and decay. That is, deferring distributive justice and sinking in political paralysis. The new president, Kais Saeid seemed to act proactively by meeting with the Kamour protesters. However, not much has materialized since that encounter. Instead, he has just secured the country’s latest loan instalment: $350 million from the French on a recent trip. In so doing, he stained his blundering media tour by contending in an interview on France24 that French rule in Tunisia was a protectorate) and not an occupation. Tunisia was not colonized the way Algeria was, he insisted. More royal than the king, in one word Saeid re-wrote and erased Tunisian history and the numerous struggles and sacrifices against French colonialism.

Whether or not “protectorate” is a precise legal designation is beside the point. Language implies power—always. It is tactless and jarring that a sitting Tunisian president would reproduce the linguistic understatements of colonial discourse, underpinning decades of physical and cultural violence. Kais Saeid revealed not just his lack of sophistication but an aloofness from Tunisian society. He demonstrated a willingness for whatever reason to verbally violate givens of a multi-vocal Tunisian identity whose very post-coloniality was forged in sacrifices of life and limb, for the sake of freedom.

Perhaps the president should go back and read Frantz Fanon and Edward Said. He would do well to re-immerse himself in the voices of local resisters and Tunisian voices such as Abdelaziz Al-Tha’albi, Farhat Hashad, Habib Bourgiba, to name a few, who struggled, wrote, organized, and fought against colonialism. All this aside, even more damaging to Saeid’s plausibility has been his foot-dragging in making good on his promise to the Kamour youth whom he met back in January.

A distracted parliament

Parliamentary mayhem epitomized in June’s “battle of the petitions” including one on June 9 sponsored by the Dignity Coalition demanding an apology from France for its colonial crimes. What is missing is an ethos of respectful dialogue among MPs from rival parties (even within the government’s teetering ruling coalition). Instead, citizens witness cheap showmanship and sensationalism, ideological polarization, and a willingness to turn Parliament into a new battleground for region-wide conflicts in its televised session.