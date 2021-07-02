Turkey’s invasion of northern Iraq could lead to Kurdish civil war

On 14 June, an international peace delegation of MPs, MEPs, lawyers, academics and social activists gathered in Erbil, the seat of government of the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Or that was the plan. In fact, many of the delegates were detained at Erbil airport and deported. Others, including two German MPs, were prevented from boarding their plane by the authorities in Germany and Qatar. And those who made it to their hotel in Erbil, were restricted in where they could go.

Why were these people determined to go to the delegation, at a time when any travel is difficult? And why were some authorities so keen on thwarting them?

The delegation was planned in response to Turkey’s incursions into the mountains of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq – and especially its most recent attack, which began on 23 April. Prominent Kurdish voices from across the world have long warned of the dangers of these incursions, and of the potential for a Kurdish civil war, deliberately triggered by Turkey – as well as of the dangerous instability that would engulf the whole region as a result. But few listen.

Invasion and Occupation

Previous Turkish invasions into the autonomous region of northern Syria were carried out using jihadi mercenaries and followed by ethnic cleansing and Turkification. While Turkey claimed to be creating a defensive buffer zone, the intent seemed more about permanent domination. The same pattern is being repeated in Iraq. Last July, Turkey claimed 37 military bases in the area, some as far as 40km from the border; now it is building more bases and linking roads.

This militarisation has been accompanied by the same scorched-earth tactics used to drive away the inhabitants from the Kurdish regions of Turkey and from Turkish-occupied Afrîn, in northern Syria.

The local economy revolved around orchards, beehives, grazing livestock – all of which have been under attack. Christian Peacemaker Teams have reported that “many of Turkey’s aerial and artillery strikes have directly targeted civilians”.

Acres of forest have been burnt and truckloads of timber have been taken across the Turkish border to be sold as firewood.