Underground Botox: what is essential and what is not during a global pandemic?

However two weeks into the lockdown, plastic surgery resumed under one condition which was the PCR test. He added that doctors are taking protective measures and do not allow crowding at the waiting room for simple procedures carried out at the clinic such as Botox and filler injections., This has brought the work pace back to normal. Dr Hashim also confirmed that for Lebanese people, COVID-19 was not an obstacle for demanding beauty treatments or plastic surgeries, rather it was the economic crisis, especially with the severe devaluation of the Lebanese Pound and the devastated economy.

The financial crisis in Lebanon was deepened when protestors took to the streets on 17 October 2019 to protest the worsening economy and corruption. As the financial crisis raged, banks decided to withhold their customers’ deposits and limit the withdrawals of US dollars from accounts. This has imposed a challenge to daily life, and of course to beauty clinics, especially that the economic crisis have more than halved the value of the Lebanese Pound. The lockdown that was imposed since mid March 2020 has also shut down Beirut airport, which according to Dr Hashim, had a serious effect on the plastic surgery tourism in the country.

Dr. Yousef [pseudonym] another plastic surgery specialist, told me during an interview that at the beginning of the lockdown, beauty clinics were closed “only in principle”, but basic treatments were being done upon request for “selected clients”. He said that he himself has been providing Botox and filler injections at home sometimes; he either goes to the client or the client comes to him. He added sarcastically, that for some Beirutis, these treatments are more important than food and water. Dr. Yousef continued to tell me that at the beginning of the lockdown, a client offered him an extra USD 50 to persuade him to carry on with her arranged appointment, a sum he refused for obvious ethical reasons, but he agreed to provide her with the treatment she deemed necessary in secret at his clinic.