Why an IMF loan is not the solution to Lebanon’s economic crisis

In one of the lesser-quoted lines from the movie ‘Casablanca’, a young refugee from Bulgaria seeking passage to the US tells the anti-hero, Rick, that back home “the devil has the people by the throat”. That’s a pretty accurate description of the current plight of the majority of people in Lebanon who have been subjected to a catalogue of national catastrophes since 2019. And the answer: an IMF (International Monetary Fund) bailout widely prescribed as the only solution.

The UN reported this year that 82% of Lebanon’s population is suffering from multidimensional poverty meaning that they are subjected to deprivations in one or more of the following indicators: access to health insurance, electricity, public utilities (water, sanitation etc), internet access and employment.

The reason is simple: the World Bank estimates Lebanon’s economy to have experienced one of the ‘most severe global crises episodes’ in the past 150 years. Lebanon’s GDP has shrunk from $55bn in 2018 to an estimated $33bn in 2020 with GDP per capita falling by 40%.

This kind of collapse, argues the bank, is normally associated with ‘conflicts or wars’. In Lebanon’s case, the argument goes, it follows a series of disasters triggered by an October 2019 popular uprising against corruption and austerity, which resulted in the resignation of the government. The initial wave of non-sectarian and peaceful protests against the country’s confessional and corrupt political system was soon met by ‘excessive force’ by the military and some political factions.

Currency crisis

And then, in March 2020, the economy was sent spiralling into freefall when the state defaulted on a $1.2bn Eurobond debt repayment caused by the depletion of currency reserves to ‘a worrying and dangerous level’. In 2020, Lebanon’s national debt stood at $97.92bn or 170% of its GDP as the only political consensus, according to the World Bank, was ‘in defense of a bankrupt economic system, which benefited a few for so long’.