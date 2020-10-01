A year after the October uprising, Iraqis have more reasons to protest

“We want a homeland!” they chanted. Live bullets, skull-smashing tear gas canisters and an incessant campaign of intimidation, kidnapping and assassination ensued. Journalists where not spared either. Some were assassinated for covering the protests, others – myself included – were harmed and harassed while death threats reached many others.

I spoke to victims of state repression receiving care at Médecins Sans Frontières’s hospital in Baghdad. Some with amputated limbs or shredded bones, breadwinners of their families no longer able to work. Despite their crippling injuries, none of them regretted participating in the protests.

The protests pushed Abdul Mahdi’s government to resign and stripped clerics of their red-line shields. But these were only two of many significant gains.

Despite the grave human cost, with hundreds of deaths and tens of thousands of injuries, the October Uprising was the beginning of change. It was a wake-up call for desperate generations caught in an endless cycle of poverty, marginalization and injustice to reclaim Iraq. It evidentiated the unity of Iraqis and refuted the divisions made-up and pushed by post-invasion politicians and their sectarian quota system - ‘Muhasasa’.

The movement was so pure and powerful that it left many politicians drooling, pitifully trying to appease the protesters in their statements. Even the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo exploited the protests. He posted a video showing protesters in Baghdad celebrating the death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and deputy chief of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in a US airstrike near the airport.