Unionists have proposed an English veto over Irish unity in a new report on the Northern Ireland protocol that poses a significant risk to the future of the Good Friday Agreement.

The paper, which was published by the Centre for the Union, a pro-UK group set up last year, also calls for the removal of all EU law, the introduction of a Constitution Bill, and the introduction of unprecedented powers to effectively prevent the UK government from passing certain legislation without the consent of 20-odd loyalists in Northern Ireland.

The report, penned by loyalist commentator Jamie Bryson and Ethan Thoburn of the eurosceptic Bruges Group, represents a unionist fantasy list. But worryingly, it has been welcomed by powerful figures in both Westminster and Belfast.

These include former Brexit party MEP Ben Habib, Baroness Kate Hoey, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, Conservative Peer Lord Moylan and the ERG's Andrew Bridgen, who was suspended from the Conservative Party this week for comparing Covid vaccinations to the Holocaust.

All sit on the far right of British politics and have agitated aggressively against the Northern Ireland protocol, arguing that the post-Brexit trade agreement, which provides Northern Ireland with unique dual-market access to both the UK and EU markets, fundamentally undermines Northern Ireland's constitutional position within the UK.

These supporters offer an insight into the Centre for the Union’s influence and reach, though information on its membership and funding is not publicly available. While the likelihood of its recommendations moving forward may be doubtful, there is a danger in simply allowing its ideas to take root.

The report's argument for an English vote on Irish unity stands in opposition to the principle of consent that underpins the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement. This states that Northern Ireland’s constitutional status can be changed only through the agreement and consent of the majority of its people.

This principle, which ensures stability and peace in the region, appears to be a growing point of concern for political unionism against the backdrop of increasing conversations regarding a united Ireland with polling showing increasing support for Irish Unity, particularly among Northern Ireland’s youth. Polling from Lucid Talk in August showed 57% of 18-24-year-olds would vote for a united Ireland today.