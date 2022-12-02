Justice for those killed in the Troubles in Northern Ireland could be drastically curtailed under legislation currently passing through Parliament – despite widespread opposition from politicians and victims’ families.

The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill is an attempt to deal with almost 1,000 unsolved killings – offering alleged perpetrators immunity from prosecution in return for their testimony.

Many fear the bill – which would end all criminal cases, civil cases and inquests related to the Troubles, replacing them with a review process – will reduce scrutiny of the conflict.

In Britain, the debate has largely focused on the interests of veterans accused of crimes, with less attention given to victims and their families in both Britain and Ireland, who are broadly against the proposed legislation.

The bill is also opposed by all political parties in Northern Ireland and all opposition parties at Westminster. Opening its second reading in the Lords for the government last week, Lord Caine acknowledged that he personally “found this legislation extremely challenging”.

At the reading, the former Policing Ombudsman for Northern Ireland, Baroness O’Loan, argued “the language of this bill will make the work of information retrieval from the state much more difficult”, worsening challenges faced by investigations such as Operation Kenova.

Operation Kenova is examining the activities of ‘Stakeknife’, an alleged British state agent who is said to have infiltrated the IRA, to see if there is evidence that the agent was implicated in murders and other criminal offfences attributed to the IRA. The team is also looking into whether there is evidence of crimes having been committed by members of the British Army, security services or other government personnel.