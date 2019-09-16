An anatomy of defeat: what happened at the Moscow city elections

Were the Moscow City Council elections a success for the opposition? Several commentators are inclined to say no. The ruling United Russia party still managed to retain its majority in the city council, and this means that it can continue its quiet verification of mayor Sergey Sobyanin’s initiatives. Moreover, with a few exceptions, 20 seats went to representatives of Russia’s “systemic opposition” parties, whom we cannot expect to engage in full-on confrontation with the city executive. And independent candidates - who went out and collected thousands of signatures to register their candidacies - didn’t end up on the ballot papers. It’s clear that we won’t be seeing the Moscow City Council instantly transform into a parliament capable of drilling a hole into the very heart of Russia’s authoritarian regime.

Still, these elections have given us three fundamental political results. First, the election was a victory of grassroots mobilisation over “administrative resources”. Public officials at local prefectures worked hard over the past six months to ensure the victory of pro-regime candidates in the city - taking part in candidates’ courtyard meetings with residents, carrying out new improvements to public buildings against planning permission, forcing street sweepers to hand out leaflets and agitprop, removing election notices from competitors and so on. It was very important to public officials that candidates who had been approved by the Mayor’s Office made it through the elections. But Muscovites came to the ballot box and broke the back-room agreements of the city elite. In conditions of total civic apathy and depoliticisation, this is an invaluable experience.

Moreover, this experience will be a lesson to those who hope to enter the City Council against the electorate’s will, via secret agreements. The Moscow head of the Just Russia party, a systemic opposition force, looks particularly comic in this respect. Alexander Romanovich lost in a constituency that had been prepared especially for him. Not only that, Romanovich was forced to appear in a photograph with Alexander Solovyev, a spoiler candidate from his own party in another constituency - all in service of confirming that Solovyev, who had not engaged in any campaigning whatsoever, actually existed. Indeed, Solovyev-the-spoiler candidate won off the back of a consolidated protest vote, and against the plans of the mayor’s office.

Administrative candidates are used to taking an absolute majority, which has given Moscow public officials a reason to feel comfortable. An apparent “majority” of Muscovites approves their work, the story goes, and the only people who protest are a bunch of marginals. Now it’s clear that this isn’t the case. If we look at the numbers, we can see that administrative candidates took 555,000 votes against 586,000 votes for candidates with a protest agenda. This message from voters has a clear meaning: people demand representation, they’ve had enough of public officials making decisions for them about how and where they can live. You ignore a petition with 2,500 signatures against property development at Bitsa park in south Moscow, fine, but we’ll come to the next election and you’ll lose your seat. You tell us that our opinion over the fate of a local maternity hospital doesn’t matter, that’s great - we’ll put you in your place and remind you who’s boss.

Second, the end of United Russia is no longer a prognosis, but a reality. Even with all the electoral falsifications, access to administrative resources and the shortcomings of the independent candidates, they still lose. In Moscow, United Russia is now a minority party, and one that is losing masses of its pliable electorate and revealing its own disintegration. This process has long-term consequences, which we’ll see in two years’ time at the parliamentary elections.

Third, the system parties which won at the city council elections might not survive what comes next - their existence in its current form relies on a fatal contradiction. On the one hand, they need to perform the role of the opposition and respond to people’s desire for an anti-elite protest vote. On the other, they need to remain under Kremlin control and not exceed the limits of the permissible. These parties are completely at home when they take second place and below on election day, but when they start taking first place, disaffection emerges internally. A significant chunk of the Communist Party are politicians with real ambition who want to take power when the system begins to collapse. Another section of the Communists, which is more influential, maintains its stance of complete refusal of that ambition and the same-old backroom alliances with the Kremlin. The first group are happy at the new council seats and are strengthening their positions, while the arrival of new council members is a headache for the second group.

One constituency

The loss of United Russia candidate Sergey Zverev could prove particularly telling in terms of the above. Zverev was in charge of urban planning at the Moscow City Council, and his constituency (the districts of North Chertanovo, Nagornyi and eastern half of Zyuzino) is hardly opposition-minded. In Northern Chertanovo and Nagornyi, the district councils are run by United Russia, and in Zyuzino (where I am a municipal deputy) they have half of the seats. Zverev, who’s been in the city council since 2009, has a weight administrative and party career behind him. He’s worked in the Moscow government since the 1990s and has even been a department chief. Now he’s the deputy secretary of the political department in the Moscow branch of United Russia, and head of Dmitry Medvedev’s public reception office in the city.