"Always depoliticise!" How public politics became a headache for Russia’s ruling elite

Viktor Zolotov, head of Russia's National Guard, challenges Alexey Navalny to a duel after the latter publishes corruption allegations.

The past year has seen a record number of “public debates” in Russia. But whether it is oligarch Alisher Usmanov calling out anti-corruption campaigner Alexey Navalny or the head of Russia’s National Guard challenging him to a duel, it’s clear that when those in power go public, they look far from convincing. And the more open their position, the clearer it is to the public that it contradicts society’s interests.

The road to democratisation

But still, why can’t we debate what’s best for society by exchanging arguments over, say, a round table discussion? How inevitable really is public confrontation in the form of protest? One idea is that what we’re dealing with here is a certain immaturity embedded in our social institutions, which aren’t capable of observing everyone’s interests.

In fact, behind the need to disrupt the easy lifestyles of the elite by bringing them into the public eye, there lies a fundamental disbalance between the managers and the managed in Russia. Those who have the power to make decisions are not in the same position as everyone else. Even if they have received power via free and fair elections, they still have the right to issue orders.

The more authoritarian a ruling elite group is, the weaker they are when it comes to public politics. Vladimir Yakunin, former head of the Russian Railways company, reportedly did not hold out under the pressure of investigations into his income. Public discussion over the ties (and luxurious joint holiday) between Vice Prime Minister Sergey Prikhodko and oligarch Oleg Deripaska forced the latter to defend himself against the court of public opinion. The YouTube videos by Alisher Usmanov and Viktor Zolotov demonstrate the (poor) prospects of Putin’s elite in an open political battle — the role of public politician does not come to them easily at all.

This is why the fundamental ideology of the Putin regime is depoliticisation: people have to be convinced that they don’t have the right to participate in decisions on social and political issues. But while the public sphere can be suppressed for a long time, it can’t be suppressed forever. The more often society manages to bring the ruling elite into open political battle, where anyone can ask difficult questions, the better the prospects for democratisation look in Russia.