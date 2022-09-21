Today is my country’s birthday. Independent Armenia is 31 years old, younger than me. As an ‘older sister’, I feel I’ve failed to protect him.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union and the start of the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the 1990s, I spent my childhood in the dark and cold. I slept in my bed with stone bricks heated on wood stoves to keep warm. My food was heated up on an oil lamp.

Since then, I’ve witnessed a few wars, big and small earthquakes, unrest, revolution, and a pandemic – the list is not complete.

Today as a 35-year-old woman, I’ve been collecting my documents, packing my emergency bag, and taking down some food to a possible shelter. This is how close and inevitable a new war feels.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

There is no breaking out of this vicious cycle of endless trauma: last week, I woke up to Azerbaijan invading the sovereign territory of Armenia, killing more than 200 Armenians in two days. Two years ago I woke up to a brutal war between Armenia and Azerbaijan and stayed awake to that reality for 44 days. It took the lives of 4,000 of my brothers and sisters.

Today we have a fragile ceasefire. It’s hard to guess how many more hours or days it will last. The air is full of panic, uncertainty, and stress.

I’m living in a nightmare. I want to wake up from it, but I can’t. I can’t stop thinking about Azerbaijani soldiers mutilating and dismembering an Armenian woman soldier’s corpse – I haven’t even watched the video that’s been circulating around social media and the image still plays on a loop in my mind.