After two years of arrests and persecution against dissidents in Belarus, Alexander Lukashenka’s regime is looking for new ways of dealing with the fallout of the post-election protests that shook the country in 2020 and 2021.

On 5 January, Lukashenka signed a new law into effect: it allows the authorities to revoke Belarusian citizenship from people outside the country who “have lost their legal connection” with the Belarusian state.

“Are these people worthy of being citizens of Belarus if they fled from their native country and actually severed ties with it?” Lukashenka asked in September 2022.

Thousands have left the country since 2020 as Belarusian security forces arrested and imprisoned anyone they could find – and now the threat of expulsion will be used to “encourage” even more people to leave.

Indeed, the real reason the Belarusian authorities have introduced this new piece in their repressive toolkit appears to be an effort to change the nature of Belarusian society itself.

Leave if you want

In 2020, after thousands of people came out against elections that the OSCE found were “not transparent, free or fair”, Lukashenka rejected the possibility of any compromise with society and launched a large-scale campaign of political repression.

The purpose of the repression was not only to throw thousands of individuals into prison. It was even more important to intimidate everyone else and push tens of thousands to leave the country. The authorities saw this move as a guarantee for the long-term stabilisation of the political situation.

Just a few days after the 2020 presidential elections, the then secretary of the Belarusian Security Council hinted that those who were dissatisfied with the regime could move to the West, “each freeing up their jobs here, places for children in the kindergarten, reducing the burden on teachers at school, competition to enter the university and seeing a doctor”. Soon, Lukashenka openly talked about the fact that the departure of dissidents from the country was good for the state.