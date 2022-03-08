I survived war in Chechnya. Now I see the same trauma unfolding in Ukraine

I left Russia a year ago with a beautiful plan: to see how companies work in other countries, to learn another language and return to Russia to continue my career at a new level. As they say, tell God about your plans and he’ll laugh. The company I work for closed two days ago.

I was supposed to move back to Moscow in two months’ time. I planned to throw a party, invite all my friends, and tell them how I had learned to drive and made new friends from different countries. I wanted to brag and annoy everyone by replacing Russian words with English ones. But my friends have left for different countries, not knowing how they would make money, or where they would work. The only certainty they had was knowing they are no longer welcome in their homeland.

I was supposed to return home to Chechnya in three months. I would cuddle with my mother, who is attached to me but is incapable of showing emotion. We’d then lie down and watch videos of people making cheesecake recipes on her tablet. I was supposed to take my mother, a former chef, to different cafes in Grozny and enjoy watching her criticise the work of other chefs. She could ask them: “Well, what kind of borscht is that?”

Instead, I call my mother on WhatsApp and we discuss which products to buy in case she runs out of food. We discussed whether it’s better to buy dry meat or kurduk, the fat from a sheep’s tail. We remember how during the Second Chechen War we ran out of food and only dried kurduk remained. It saved us. You don’t need to eat much of it to feel full.

I should have been living between Moscow and Grozny, berating the local and federal authorities for corruption and human rights violations, going on vacation to Prague to see a friend, planning a business trip to Dagestan, and arrogantly correcting my colleagues about the traditions of the Caucasus. Instead, I don’t know where I'll be living next month, if I’ll be working, or when I’ll see my relatives again

When I think of these hardships, I compare each one to what people in Ukraine are going through. My brain is like a TV screen divided in two, and I can see two images: on one side is my lost job – on the other, Ukrainians sleeping in basements.

Here is my mother, drying kurduk in Grozny; there are the people in Kyiv who have just come out of the bomb shelters to find food before the bombing begins again. Here are my friends in Russia who lost their jobs and have left the country; there are Ukrainian men who cannot leave their country, not that many of them want to. Here are Muscovites at a rally against the war; there are unarmed Ukrainians trying to stop a Russian tank with their bodies.

All these comparisons make me feel the insignificance of my hardships. It evokes a spectrum of emotions: guilt, resentment, helplessness, insecurity.