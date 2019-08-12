The chilly Moscow summer of 2019

Rain and protests. Protests and rain. Since mid-July, Moscow has been flooded by rain and engulfed in public protests, sparked by the authorities’ cynical exclusion of viable opposition candidates from the upcoming city council election. What should have been sunny weekends and picnics in the parks, this summer is all about work, leaking shoes, and squabbles over child-care. My husband, who is in a similar line of work, also reports on every major protest, and our nanny has weekends off. So, we’re at each other’s throats as to who’ll be watching the kid, and when.

On August 3, when police arrested over 1,000 people and beat dozens in the city center, I worked for the first two hours, observing the unsanctioned protest, and then picked up our six-year old from my husband, next to the boulevard ring, flanked by police snatching random protesters and bystanders from the crowd. With “Daddy” off to do his job, my son and I walked toward the metro holding hands. Dozens of riot police in full protective gear, armed with thick black batons, stood next to a blue bus with covered windows parked on the sidewalk.

Mesmerized, my son stopped. In their oversized helmets and visors, they looked remarkably like the space-travellers from one of his computer games. “Mommy, what are they?” – “These are police officers,” I reluctantly replied. “They are? And what are they doing?” – “Detaining people.” – “Bad people?” – “No, just people.” – “But why?” Unable to come up with a child-friendly explanation, I pulled on his hand, “Come on, let’s go home and grab some ice-cream on the way.”