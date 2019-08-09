Why Moscow is ready to fight for independent politicians

This work on the local level made a crucial contradiction of Russia’s political regime all too clear - the lack of citizen representation in power. If we count the pseudo-independent deputies from the “My Moscow” movement, then more than 80% of the seats (38 out of 45) in the Moscow City Council are held by representatives of United Russia. Yet even according to the most conservative polls, United Russia’s approval rating is no higher than 37% in Moscow. What’s more, the overall rating for political parties represented in city government is 66%, according to those same polls. This means that at least a third of Moscow voters are not represented in the city council. It was natural, then, that opposition candidates with grassroots support - and a real chance at power - would emerge. This public tension surfaced precisely at the point where, according to the authorities’ plans, it was supposed to be shut down - in the collection of signatures for registering candidates.

The law states that there are two ways of getting on the ballot to the Moscow City Council. The first involves running with one of the four parties represented. But it’s no secret that the parties have their candidate lists approved by the Mayor’s Office, and so it’s rare to find an independent local politician there.

The second option is to run as an independent. To register as an independent, you need to collect a number of signatures equal to three percent of eligible voters in your district in a 30-day period. At first glance, this doesn’t look like very many, but in reality the so-called “municipal filter” is a practically insurmountable barrier. A candidate needs to collect, on average, 200 signatures a day.

The procedures for processing these signatures are such that the election commission can question practically every comma: you have to copy in the personal information of possible voters to a specific document by hand, and do it according to rules that aren’t always compatible with common sense. For example, when you copy in a date of birth or address, you cannot use typical writing conventions in Russian - and if you do, then there’s grounds to recognise a signature as invalid. Moreover, all signatories have to present their passport information as part of the document, which demands a certain level of trust both towards the candidate and the person collecting the signatures.

Obviously, a candidate by themselves cannot physically collect this amount of signatures, even if voters lined up in front of them. Instead, you have to draw on the help of volunteers or campaign personnel, who can collect signatures for the candidate. Yet each person involved in collecting signatures has to complete a series of formal documents and be authorised by a notary.