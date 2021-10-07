European investment scammers allegedly laundered their money through Scotland

Just before New Year, with a touch of fanfare, police and prosecutors in Ukraine posted a video online.

The film, backed by a dramatic, upbeat soundtrack, showed a garage door slowly opening to reveal first a Lamborghini and then a dozen or so other luxury cars.

Housed in a shining modern curved-roof structure with slate-grey cladding sat a Rolls-Royce, a Bentley, a Range Rover, a Mercedes, a Porsche and a BMW.

These vehicles, according to the title of the YouTube film, were the frozen assets of a group alleged to be involved in an online investment scam which turned over 10 million euros a month between 2017 and 2020.

Bavarian investigators had already identified hundreds of victims in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Britain. Now their Ukrainian colleagues were also chasing the proceeds of this alleged crime.

Their investigations, openDemocracy can reveal, led them to Scotland.