Europe’s weak protections for refugees leave Central Asian dissidents at extreme risk

Khizbullo Shovalizoda was positive that Austria would be a safe place for him to express his dissent without fear of retribution, safe from the long reach of the Tajik authorities.

What the 28-year-old activist did not know, however, is that European countries are increasingly failing to honour the norms set out in the UN’s 1951 Refugee Convention, which for 70 years has served as a beacon of protection for refugees the world over.

Initially, the Austrian authorities seemed to observe the tradition of international protection in Shovalizoda’s case. They rejected an extradition request from Tajikistan, which is known for its authoritarian climate, following an investigation that showed the charges of extremism and terrorism brought against him were politically motivated. But then the Austrian Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum and the courts overruled this decision and denied Khizbullo protection.

The Austrian authorities deported him to Tajikistan in March 2020. Immediately upon his arrival at Dushanbe Airport, the Tajik prosecutor general issued a press release thanking Austria for its cooperation in “extraditing” an “extremist”.

Khizbullo Shovalizoda | Source: RFE/RL

In June that year, in a closed court session, which observers and family members were not allowed to attend, Shovalizoda was sentenced to 20 years in prison on extremism and treason charges.

Ironically, following the Tajik court decision, an Austrian court has now ruled that the deportation was illegal and that Shovalizoda should be returned to Austria and be granted asylum.

Asylum cases are not just numbers, they are human stories. With the rise of a strong anti-immigrant discourse in the European Union, the bloc’s agenda has shifted towards keeping asylum seekers away from its borders, as well as returning as many as possible to their countries of origin, under the misguided conviction that this will deter future arrivals. This has turned the EU’s land and sea borders into spaces of death and desperation.

Not all the same

A more devious form of exclusion has seeped into the asylum process in recent years, too, as asylum seekers are discriminated against according to nationality. Belarusian exiles escaping the Lukashenka regime’s crackdown on prolonged protests for the safety of Europe have been relatively lucky.

Yauheni took part in the massive wave of demonstrations following Belarus’s fraudulent presidential elections in August last year. Like many others, he found himself under pressure from law enforcement, and eventually left for Poland in October 2020 on a tourist visa. Yauheni applied for asylum in March 2021; his case is currently under review.

Uladzislau, a 28-year-old LGBTIQ activist, fled to Ukraine, where he was granted a humanitarian visa for Poland. Both volunteer at the Belarusian organisation Human Constanta, which provides legal support for refugees, migrants and stateless persons.