While the Russian invasion of February 2022 sparked a burst of anti-war musical creativity in Ukraine, it’s been a different story in Russia, where musical output criticising the war has been meagre.

“There is no comparison with what is happening in Ukraine,” said Russian music critic Artemy Troitsky. “Hundreds of songs have been created there, in genres ranging from folk-patriotic to the most fashionable ones, such as electronic, industrial or indie pop. Despite the fact that rockets are flying and bombs are falling, the surge of inspiration is huge!”

Explaining why musicians in Ukraine have produced many more songs about the war than their counterparts in Russia, Troitsky said: “I think the point is that a just war inspires creative people, while a vile, dirty, predatory one inspires a depressing feeling.”

Russian songs protesting the war mostly avoid directly referring to Ukraine, instead mentioning peace and war in the abstract – “We need peace!” or “We don’t want war!” – and serving more as a reflection than a call for resistance. Artists don’t show listeners a way out of a situation they lament, but experience it with them, leaving listeners to draw their own conclusions.

Yet many musicians are still being persecuted by the Russian authorities. This is usually not because of their songs but their statements – with most well-known independent musicians having spoken out strongly and uncompromisingly against the war in Ukraine immediately after Russia’s invasion on 24 February 2022.

In a video shared to social media at the time, Boris Grebenshchikov, a founding father of Russian rock music, declared: “The people who unleashed this war have gone mad. They are a disgrace to Russia.”

Similarly, songwriter and activist Vasya Oblomov said: “The war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine is a horror, shame and disgrace.” Other artists simply posted a black square to their social media pages as a sign of mourning, or wrote “No to war!”.

Threats and harassment soon followed. The artists were blacklisted, their concerts banned in the Russian Federation. And so the mass emigration of musicians began – in Russia, there are two options: stay silent or leave. The pressure was so great that rapper Ligalize, a trailblazer of Russian hip-hop, did not dare to release the pacifist video to his song, ‘Mir Vachemu Domu’ (‘Peace to your home’), until he’d left the country.