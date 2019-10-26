Resistance, anxiety or hope? East Ukrainian civil society views on the Steinmeier formula

Yevhenii Vasyliev regularly works in Zolote and other parts of the Luhansk region with the charitable organisation Vostok SOS, which has provided assistance to people affected and displaced by the conflict since the very beginning of the conflict in 2014. He coordinates monitoring programs with Vostok SOS, and travelled to Zolote on 10 and 11 October. “Many people there fear for their lives after the Ukrainian soldiers will leave,” he says. “Particularly pro-Ukrainian people are afraid that the Russian-backed separatists will return and persecute them.”

Vasyliev and his colleagues are concerned that the disengagement could worsen the humanitarian situation of people living in frontline locations, as they would suddenly find themselves living in a grey zone. This would hamper their access to water, food, medicine, but also to administrative social services such as ambulances or police control, as well as to pensions. As of 26 October, the planned withdrawal of troops was postponed, because of the continued shelling in these locations.

In an open letter to President Zelenskyy earlier this month, Vostok SOS stated that it would be an outrageous idea to “simulate” elections now after five years of political persecutions, absence of independent media and absence of free political competition in Donetsk and Luhansk NGCA. “You would need more than a year of active engagement by the Ukrainian administration and massive civil society efforts, also in terms of political education, to normalise the situation there again,” Vasyliev says. He knows what he is talking about: Vostok SOS is currently conducting projects on political education in the government-controlled Luhansk region, in order to overcome the remaining authoritarian legacies in the region. These are rooted in the long-running political control of both Donetsk and Luhansk regions by the mobster-like network of the Yanukovych-era Party of Regions.

A hammer, or a shield

One Sloviansk-based humanitarian activist who travels frequently to frontline locations agreed to speak on condition of anonymity. “People persevering on the ground there do not understand the political situation right now at all and are simply panicking,” they say.

The agreed disengagement presupposes the absence of ceasefire violations at this spot for seven days in a row, to which the activist responds: “we haven’t had this for a single day since the beginning of the war.” Even if a ceasefire did hold for seven days, “as soon as the fire breaks out again, the armed forces would immediately return. The situation is absolutely unpredictable there.” Disengagement might reduce the number of conflict casualties initially, but the biggest risk would still be the potential human cost. Around 200 houses, the activist estimates, would suddenly become a buffer zone between the conflict parties. The police, which is supposed to take over responsibilities from the armed forces, will never be able to deal with these households, Melnyk predicts. “Only a UN peacekeeping mission could step in there.”

Denys Bihunov, a representative of the public organisation Strong Communities, is certain that the controversy is not connected to the Steinmeier formula, the practical implications of which remain blurry, but to the Minsk agreements per se, which should be facilitated by the formula. They were signed by representatives of Ukraine during a heavy Russian military offensive and the heavy clashes near Ilovaisk in late summer 2014 and Debaltseve at the beginning of 2015. According to these agreements, the Ukrainian government accepted, among other points, to grant a special status for the separatist regions, to embed crucial decentralisation reforms in the Ukrainian constitution, and to “ensure release and exchange of all hostages and unlawfully detained persons.”

“I just do not understand why the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics exist in general,” Bihunov says. “The people on both sides of the contact line are pretty much the same. But on this side of the contact line, which was liberated by the Ukrainian army, in the free cities of Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Mariupol, Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Rubizhne, we do not need any special status for our region. So who needs this special status of Donbas except of Putin and his private mercenaries in the non-government-controlled territory?”

Olga Altunina, from Kyiv Dialogue, agrees with Bihunov’s assessment. “I think it is wrong to think about war as a problem itself and not about as a war with Russia.”

“If somebody beats you with a hammer,” Altunina adds, “you don’t have a problem with the hammer, but the person holding it.”

Indeed, in light of the serious challenges facing civil society in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, a hammer - or at least a shield - would not go amiss.