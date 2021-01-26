How Alexey Navalny changed Russian politics forever

Thus, the pro-Navalny protest in Moscow this weekend was important, but even more so was the turnout across the country, with more than 100 cities holding demonstrations in support of Navalny and against corruption. Set against a backdrop of strained public services for Russia’s non-capital citizens, the Navalny team – with its videos, protests and exposés – has contributed to a significant change in the way that people are politicised. What happens in, say, Russia’s regional towns is increasingly part of a bigger picture, though there is still a disconnect.

Indeed, it’s been clear for a while that “politics” – from the huge energy in the Russian feminist movement to the battle over a healthcare system under strain after years of austerity – is back in Russia. Navalny provides a useful umbrella symbol for many different interests in Russia. But many observers will be asking whether this emerging big tent can hold together under pressure from both Russia’s repressive apparatus and its own political contradictions.

There are still important questions over Navalny’s views, from his disgusting racist statements to his use of anti-migrant sentiment (e.g. during the 2013 Moscow mayoral campaign), and his position on the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, occupied by Russia in 2014. We must also ask: if a person is set to be wrongfully imprisoned, can a discussion about their politics harm the movement to free them? (And that’s something everyone has to answer for themselves.)

In the meantime, it’s clear that Russian citizens are being politicised at an impressive rate, in part due to Navalny, now isolated in a Moscow investigative prison, and his team. The question is: how successful can the Russian regime fight a rearguard action, frightening, imprisoning and depoliticising active citizens?