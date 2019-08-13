How uncontrolled urban development in Uzbekistan could lead to mass unrest

This summer in Uzbekistan has been a hot one – and not only because of the weather. Pressure has also been building in society: in July alone, two incidents demonstrated that people are fed up with the campaign of mass housing demolitions and evictions. First, there was an attempt to set a deputy mayor alight in Uzbekistan’s southeastern Kashkadarya region. Then, residents in the city of Urgench came out onto the streets demanding justice. Now it feels as if public dissatisfaction, growing in certain parts of Uzbekistan, only needs a spark for it to spread.

Housing demolition and evictions are nothing new – far from everyone is satisfied with the redevelopments that states carry out in the hope of making cities better. Yet different states tackle these projects differently, with compensation, negotiation, persuasion and compromise. But not in Uzbekistan.

The issue of housing demolitions and evictions - which has been ongoing for the past three years - is reaching a critical point, and, it seems, it’s time for the Uzbek state to solve it.

The first signs of distress

Back in 2017, Shavkat Mirziyoyev took up the post of president and began trying to set up a dialogue with Uzbek society. Yet it was at this same time that work began on Tashkent’s largest ever property development, Tashkent City. The first casualty to the demolitions was the city’s historic House of Cinema. No one could have imagined then that this building would only be the first to go.

After the House of Cinema, it was Samarkand’s turn. And it was here, it seems, that Uzbek society began to understand that mass construction and eviction was no longer an exception, but a situation that could affect anyone.

But Samarkand didn’t turn out to be a good example. One of the city mayors was convicted on bribery charges, construction was stopped, but the problem didn’t end there.