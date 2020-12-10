The human cost of the Karabakh war

I am also used to being a refugee. I was born in Sumgait, in Azerbaijan when it was all still the Soviet Union. In 1988, the violence started here. Azerbaijan started killing Armenians and we were some of the first refugees to flee to Armenia. It was my first time leaving for Artsakh. During all the other wars, I wanted to stay in our native lands. This time my grandchildren were so frightened, and I decided we must go to Yerevan to protect them.

The first shells that landed could have killed me. We were visiting family in Shushi when the UAVs started flying in the air. We took shelter in our homes because it was not safe to be outside. A volunteer soldier came to our house and yelled at us to evacuate. I did not listen to him. I told him this was the third war I was facing. My family called and I told my younger grandchildren who called and told them that the shelling they could hear was just a “thunderstorm” and not to worry. They did not believe me. I thought I could do something here to help with the war effort.

Here in Shushi we worked at the bakery, making bread. Before we left, I made sure I prepared dough for bread in the shelter. Then my daughter Alina rushed to the bakery under artillery fire and put it in the oven then again rushed back to the shelter. She could have been hit, but her job is very important as our soldiers need lots of bread and we could not let it get burned!

I was not ready for how intense the war became. We stayed in the shelter until the situation became completely out of control. I got a call from my daughter who was crying and begging me to leave. At one am we gathered in the Ghazanchetsots cathedral of Shushi and decided to drive to the Armenian region of Syunik. We took the road through the Lachin corridor, which was extremely dangerous at night. We had to drive slowly with our phones off and all the lights out so that Azeri drones or spotters could not see us. It took many hours. The previous wars were not like this. The thing I will remember most from this war is the burned bodies. Last time there were only shootings, now they use terrifying explosives and when you see the injured soldiers, their whole bodies are burned. Even the doctors look shocked when they see the injured.

There are still some good things that happen here. Thirty six days ago, my daughter gave birth to a baby girl here, the youngest refugee. Her name is also Valentina, after me. We hope she will be able to grow up safe and happy!

Mary Javadyan, 27