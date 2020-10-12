The incredible resilience of Kyrgyzstan

A week after controversial parliamentary elections on 4 October, Kyrgyzstan is in a political stalemate. The elections were mired by widespread reports of voter bribery by pro-establishment parties which managed to win a majority of parliamentary seats. The following day, peaceful protesters amassed on Bishkek streets demanding new elections. They were met with police violence. In retaliation, angry mobs broke into president Sooronbay Jeenbekov’s headquarters, demanding his resignation. The president’s allies in parliament elected Sadyr Japarov, a nationalist with a criminal background, to lead the government.

This is Kyrgyzstan’s third attempt since independence from the Soviet Union to remove a sitting president and establish a more inclusive political system. In 2005 and again in 2010, thousands gathered in central Bishkek demanding better governance and less corruption. In both cases, the people succeeded in eventually forcing out the incumbent. Kyrgyzstan has been titillating between increasing authoritarianism and a bottom-up push for greater political representation.

Such political transitions are disruptive. In the capital, protests evolve into a citywide looting frenzy with mobs tearing down shops and small businesses across the capital. Interim political coalitions emerge to capitalise on chaos and capture government offices by ignoring popular grievances – endemic corruption, unemployment and ineffective governance. Political operatives with a criminal background or connections to organised crime rise to the top.

To an outsider paying attention to Kyrgyzstan only in times of crisis, the unfolding developments may seem like yet another regression in political development. The previous two ousters of sitting presidents haven’t even resulted in a stable political system. Inside Kyrgyzstan, many find the constant political upheavals exhausting. The private sector suffers from an unpredictable economy and families who can afford it send their children to study and live abroad. Over a million of Kyrgyzstan’s six million population works in Russia and Kazakhstan.

But beneath the county’s near constant political turmoil lies the robust social resilience of its citizens. People whose anger towards power-hungry politicians and a dysfunctional government drives them to rely on themselves and their communities rather than on state services. With every cycle of political turmoil and government dysfunction, civic networks only grow stronger.

As a response to ensuing instability after each regime change, a self-organised ad hoc force druzhinniki (community patrols) formed to protect Bishkek from looters. First organised in March 2005 after president Askar Akayev fled the country, the druzhinniki mobilised again in April 2010 when president Kurmanbek Bakiyev was ousted. As post-election protests turned to riots this week, thousands of druzhinniki guarded government buildings, retail centres and banks. Restaurants and private citizens supplied the guards with food, water, and hot tea. Across Bishkek and its surrounding areas, the number of men who rallied together to protect their communities outnumbered police forces. Most joined a new apolitical formation Bizdin Bishkek (Our City); old networks formed in 2010 like the Patriot organisation reassembled as well. As tech entrepreneur Ermek Niyazov put it: “It used to be that druzhinniki joined the police, now the police joins druzhinniki.”