Kazakhstani law enforcement didn’t just use lethal force against protesters and people on the streets during mass protests in January 2022 – they also used torture widely during and after the unrest.

At least 190 people were tortured by Kazakhstani law enforcement during the protests, which shook the country earlier this year, according to an independent coalition of human rights defenders. That’s on top of the 238 people killed in the events.

During the chaos of early January, president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev claimed that the protests were hijacked by thousands of “terrorists” who were using the instability to attempt a coup against the Kazakhstani government – a claim that has since been met with extreme scepticism.

In the aftermath, Tokayev promised that the government would address the public’s concerns over the huge wealth, impunity and power that government figures and law enforcement enjoy.

Yet official investigations into torture of protesters have largely fizzled out, and many cases have been closed – casting a shadow over promises of change for the Central Asian state’s law and justice system.

Police fire on protesters

5 January was a big day in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s southern commercial capital.

Thousands of people had gathered for a rally on the city’s vast Republic Square, in support of protests against gas prices that had broken out in the west of the country a few days earlier.

The protests, though, had drawn out long-running anger at Kazakhstan’s political system and the man who many believed to control it: Nursultan Nazarbayev, president of the Central Asian state between 1991 and 2019. Protesters in Almaty later that evening stormed the Akimat, the city administration building, and a presidential residence in the city, as reports of increasing police violence against people on the city streets began to filter out.