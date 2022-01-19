What really happened in Kazakhstan? A feminist perspective

What exactly happened in Kazakhstan in January 2022? What forces were at play – and what will be the long-term effects? As the country’s communications shutdown ends and facts start to emerge, the scale of events becomes even harder to comprehend, and the gap between official interpretations and people’s experiences on the streets of Kazakhstan widens.

The ‘working version’ of the first week of January is as follows: protests over a fuel price hike quickly morphed into broader socio-economic and political demands in towns and cities across the country, which then moved into confrontations with the police, attacks on state administration buildings and looting.

The potential role of elite groups in the chaos remains unconfirmed, though a number of highly placed members of the family of the previous president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, have since lost or resigned their positions in state agencies and leading businesses. According to official figures, 225 people died in the events – 149 of them in the country’s business capital, Almaty, which became an epicentre of violence. To describe what happened in Almaty, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev claimed that the city had been under attack from ‘20,000 bandits and terrorists’, but later removed the tweet.

openDemocracy spoke to Zhanar Sekerbayeva, women’s rights defender, LGBT activist, poet and co-founder of a Kazakhstani feminist group, Feminita, about her reflections on the protests that became known as the country’s ‘Bloody January’.

Zhanar Sekerbayeva | Image: Veronika Lerner

Zhanar, you said recently that Almaty residents should have the “right to grieve” over what happened to their city in January. Could you explain what that means?

I mentioned this idea of “the right to grieve” because I saw people on social media saying that they are tired of seeing Almaty in ruins, or they are tired of hearing how events happened in Almaty and elsewhere. It felt as if they weren’t seeing the whole picture.

On 4 January, when the internet was turned off in Kazakhstan, we were shut off from the outside world. I remember, I was at home and I was thinking: OK, this is just for one hour, perhaps some internet providers went down. I was trying to understand what was happening.

With this “right to grieve”, I want to explain how, for people who were in Almaty at the start of January, we felt like something was happening to our personalities. COVID left us isolated. Then, with the information blockade over the protests, we experienced a new isolation. Only this time it was worse: we could hear the sounds of bullets and grenades outside. That is why it really was a time of state terror.