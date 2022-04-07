Established in 1906, Evening Kyiv has lived through two revolutions, three wars, a Stalinist restructuring of the editorial office, the Khrushchev thaw and the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Today, Evening Kyiv’s website has become a chronicle of resistance and life during Russia’s war on Ukraine, from news updates about shelling and air-raid warnings to in-depth stories of how people are fighting and volunteering.

openDemocracy spoke to Evening Kyiv’s editor-in-chief Yevhen Lopushinskyi about what it’s like to run Kyiv’s oldest newspaper during wartime.

Yevhen Lopushinskyi is former general director of Poltava’s regional state television and radio company, a member of the board of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, and a former press secretary of Poltava regional state administration.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Tell us how you remember the first day of the war.

I can reproduce 24 February minute by minute. I went to sleep the night before with heavy foreboding. The day before, Russia had recognised the so-called ‘Luhansk People’s Republic’ and ‘Donetsk People’s Republic’ [regions in the east of Ukraine, bordering Russia and controlled by pro-Russian separatists]. This indicated that a military escalation could begin at any moment.

I woke up a few minutes before 5.00am. My hand reached for my phone, although I don’t usually do that. I read in the news that Putin is starting, as he said, a ‘military operation’ against Ukraine. But I understood that this was a full-scale war.

Fifteen minutes later, a journalist of ours called me in tears. Their parents live in Nova Kakhovka [a town in Kherson region that was attacked on the first day of the war]. “I don’t know what to do,” they told me desperately. “Everything is on fire! The war has begun.”

Source: Evhen Lopushinskyi

I reassured them as best I could. I dialled my wife, who was in Poltava [a city in central Ukraine, between Kyiv and Kharkiv], and said: “It’s started.” She immediately understood what had happened. I asked her to inform her parents, who live in the Donbas [the region of south-east Ukraine that borders Russia]. I called my mother, then I began to get ready for work. I knew that the day would be difficult.

I began to hear the first explosions outside my window. Obviously, the air defence system worked and the missiles were being fired at targets near Kyiv. I asked my colleagues to stay at home while I went to work.

The atmosphere in the city was like something in a movie. Kyiv was like a giant anthill. People did not understand what was happening, did not know where to run. It looked pretty apocalyptic.

Today we have already learned to live in this new reality, when the intensity of shelling is growing, the enemy is not far from the capital, air-raid alerts are constantly coming in, buildings are destroyed and casualties among the civilian population... But at that time it was a new, terrible reality.