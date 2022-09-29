Journalist Nazgul Zharbulova first heard about fighting on the Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border on 16 September.

After just two days of violence, tens of thousands of people had been displaced in Kyrgyzstan’s eastern border regions due to the latest escalation in the ongoing violent dispute with Tajikistan over border demarcation.

As of today, nearly 100 people are believed to have died on both sides of the border.

Zharbulova, at her home in Almaty in neighbouring Kazakhstan, felt she needed to help Kyrgyzstan. After all, Kyrgyzstan society had helped just months earlier, when protests erupted in Kazakhstan and president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued shoot-to-kill orders, leaving 238 dead and thousands injured.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

“It was Kyrgyzstan that reposted information about the victims and organised assistance,” says Zharbulova. “They also received residents of Almaty who fled across the border and… provided housing and food.”

It was time to repay the favour, she thought.

But Zharbulova couldn’t find a humanitarian fund run by her own government. Instead, she reached out to Ismail Karypov, a Kyrgyz activist who was posting on social media about the conflict. Zharbulova offered to start a fundraiser to help the residents of Kyrgyzstan’s Batken border region.

In three days, Zharbulova raised over 10,500,000 tenge – about £20,000 – in Kazakhstan and around the world.