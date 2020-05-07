Russia's labour migrants are caught between poverty and a pandemic

"During a pandemic, this is completely irrational," stresses Omonillayeva. She urges the Russian authorities to stop discriminating against migrants when it comes to access to medicine and healthcare during a worldwide health emergency.



"Migrants are part of Russian society, whether they're legal or illegal. A balance must be struck between their rights and those of Russian citizens to medical care. It's equally important that before employers and landlords understand that they are responsible for what happens if they deprive somebody of his job or room," concludes the lawyer.

The flight that wasn't

That is how Muhammad Zokirov from Uzbekistan was almost made homeless. The 26-year-old had been working as a waiter in a restaurant in Moscow. In mid-March, he received his final paycheque and then, with the rest of the staff, was sent away on unpaid leave.



For several weeks, Muhammad sat at home waiting in vain for a flight back to Uzbekistan. To make matters worse, his savings had started to run out. Luckily, he found a job taking orders over the phone for a pizza delivery service.



"It's not much, but at least I have some income. So I'm not planning to return home. But as soon as the borders open up, thousands of my countrymen who have lost their jobs will pour into Uzbekistan," Muhammad explains.



He is no longer able to send money back to his relatives.



"Before the crisis struck, I sent them US$200 every couple of weeks. Now I earn several times less than I did. Earlier I'd get 2,000 rubles (£22) including a good tip for the day, but now I get just 1,000," said the young man.



Nonetheless, Muhammad is pleased to have any work at all. Not all his friends have been so lucky.



Nobody knows what will happen to people in Muhammad's position after the pandemic. Renat Karimov expects that when the quarantine measures are finally lifted, not only Central Asian migrants will lose their jobs — many Russians will, too.



"Many small businesses have closed down, which will lead people to look for work in sectors where they haven't before," predicts Karimov. "As a result, competition will intensify and many migrants could be left without work. This can already be seen among couriers, where there is already so much competition that their salaries have fallen several times."

Quarantine solidarity

There is still no clarity about when it will be possible for Russia to go back to work again. Batyrjon Shermukhammad says that this fact, alongside their fear of contracting the coronavirus, makes many migrants want to leave Russia as soon as they can.



"Firstly, back in Central Asia they can live at home and save on paying rent. They can always find money for food, or at least borrow from relatives. And secondly, if they get sick there, the state will treat them as its own citizens," the lawyer explains.



However, Russia's labour migrants have a more mixed attitude about what awaits them if they return to their countries of origin. They understand that even if they manage to return, they will be quarantined for two weeks upon arrival — a requirement in all countries in Central Asia. Meanwhile, the real public health situation in the region is far from clear. This is especially true in Tajikistan, where the authorities only acknowledged coronavirus cases in the country on April 29 — before that, they claimed, people had been dying of pneumonia. Nevertheless, the main reason for migrants' reluctance to leave Russia is the hope that they will soon be able to return to work.



Fortunately, labour migrants have not been left to grapple with these challenges alone. Many NGOs, diaspora organisations, and simply people who are not indifferent to their plight have united to lend a helping hand to their compatriots — they purchase groceries, medicine, and offer financial support if they are able.



"This pandemic has demonstrated that people across the world are prepared not only to help doctors, but each other. We're no exception," notes Batyrjon Shermukhamad. "The problem today is that all this assistance is concentrated in Moscow and a handful of other large cities. For example, the other day I received a call from the city of Kurgan, where more than 200 Uzbeks don't even have money for food. People in the regions should be encouraged to get organised."