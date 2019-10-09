Listening to women’s stories: the ambivalent role of feminist research in Central Asia

This has profound methodological implications. Feminist scholarship is very sensitive to issues of how power inequalities shape the process of knowledge production through existing research methods. In order to change the extractive and objectifying nature of academic research, the majority of feminist scholars attempt to make their relations with the participants more trusting, mutually beneficial and equal, thus rejecting the position of an “objective researcher” and giving primacy to the participants in meaning-making.

A study on motherhood conducted in 1981 by British feminist scholar and sociologist Ann Oakley is one of the early examples of this kind of practice. In a seminal article, Oakley reflects on the gap between interview guidelines and her own experience. In particular, she expresses her dissatisfaction at how such traits as neutrality and detachment, which are frequently attributed to “men” were encouraged in interview settings. As her respondents sought a mutual exchange during their conversations, Oakley argues that being detached and neutral would not only be rude, but also “morally indefensible”.

Instead, to overcome the distance created by their different positionalities in the research - Oakley as researcher, her informants as interviewees - she pursues an approach that is based on developing close and reciprocal relations with them, which eventually evolved into friendships.

Although I am very cautious of dangers that “friendship-like” fieldwork entails, Oakley’s experience of mutually empathetic interaction strongly resonates with my own research. My informants frequently asked me for opinions on a range of issues, indirectly prompting me to break the alleged golden rule of a good interview, namely “keep your eyes and ears open, but mouth shut”.

I was aware that breaking this “rule” might lead to my increased authority. Nevertheless, I carefully shared my thoughts with my informants, frequently emphasising my desire to learn from our interaction.

It was my first interview that left me no choice but to do so.

Feminism, intimacy and power dynamics during fieldwork in Tajikistan

During an interview, an informant told me how she was raped by one of her ex-boyfriend’s relatives, adding that “well, maybe, this was indeed my fault. I mean, I knew he was no good and I should have expected that whoever is related to him would be even worse.” This came as a surprise. From the beginning, the woman sounded very confident that this incident was not her fault. Knowing how prevalent and problematic victim-blaming rhetoric is, I could hardly “keep my mouth shut” (the “golden rule”), and wait for her to finish. Instead, I told her I disagreed with her, choosing my words as carefully as I could, given the sensitivity of the situation.

My informant confessed it was difficult for her to remember she was not guilty because she had been directly and indirectly blamed by others. This is when I became even more convinced that she would interpret my silence as complicity with violent narratives that blame victims and increase their suffering. In other words, keeping silent would be “ethically indefensible”. In this case, my feminist conceptual and methodological tools made me aware of the nuances of victim blaming in public discussions of rape, helping me to take my informant’s concerns seriously and, importantly, express my empathy and support. And yet, it also created unexpected tension in other interviews.

For example, as I listened to the final informant in my study, I could not help but notice an overwhelming amount of sexist stereotypes in her narrative, as well as justifications of deep gender and class inequalities. Later, she also mentioned that strong hatred towards her body prevented her from enjoying her sexuality. Learning more about this, I could see how sensitive this information was. I felt vulnerable, too: it was a moment of increased intimacy and I was not sure if I should comment on what I interpreted as the internalisation of harmful gendered discourses about “proper bodies”. I eventually did make a comment. This was followed by a long pause, after which my informant said:

“Listen, I am not really a feminist and I do not really support all these things… I think all this feminism is already too much…”

Suddenly, the intimacy was lost and I felt how quickly my informant was labelling me as “yet another Western feminist’” in her head. The rest of the interview went fast, the young woman seemed more distant, sometimes articulating in even clearer ways how she does not identify with feminist politics. To me, this sounded even more hurtful as the more I learnt about her, the more I became convinced that a feminist lens would definitely shed useful light on her own life.