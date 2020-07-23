Majority of Georgians may reject COVID-19 vaccine, new survey suggests

Over half of Georgians are skeptical about vaccines and this might undermine future efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, according to research released today.

A survey by the Caucasus Research Resource Center (CRRC) into public attitudes towards COVID-19 found that more respondents were negative than positive about vaccines, and women were 25% less likely to want a vaccine than men. Using random digit dialing, CRRC surveyed around 1,000 people per week over six weeks from late April until early June, including minority groups in four different languages.

Many skeptics believed that their immune systems would be able to beat COVID-19, and that the threat of the virus has been exaggerated. Over 40% of respondents believed that the virus had been created in a lab, 44% said they weren’t sure, and 13% believed this proposition to be false.

While 40% of people surveyed said they didn’t believe 5G and COVID-19 were related, half of respondents weren’t sure and 9% of respondents (potentially over 300,000 people) believed that COVID-19 was directly related to 5G infrastructure.

"The data clearly indicate Georgia has a problem with anti-vaccine sentiment and important shares believe outright misinformation about vaccines in Georgia,” says Dustin Gilbreath, CRRC’s deputy research director.

Disinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines has been widespread on social media in Georgia. One of the most important initial sources was a “Stop 5G” group on Facebook, which mostly shared Russian and English posts linking the 5G network to vaccines.

The group was soon shut down by Facebook, but a new one popped up. This time, the posts shared were mainly from Georgian users. One featuring a video of an emotional woman claiming that the “government is lying about the vaccines” and that the “Georgian people will be used as guinea pigs”, received over 400,000 views.

Davit Jakubashvili, a member of parliament representing the right-wing Free Georgia party, has argued that a COVID-19 vaccine won’t be safe.

“There is talk that [a COVID-19 vaccine] will have liquid nanochips, which is very dangerous and rumours float that trials have been conducted which ended fatally,” Jakubashvili told openDemocracy, adding that other diseases such as the flu, are more fatal than COVID-19.

Meanwhile, some Georgian Orthodox priests have claimed that a vaccine “will serve not so much to combat the virus as to enslave humans, control people, subdue them”. They also claim that it will become a tool in the hands of the devil “to sway people and easily seduce them into sin”. The Orthodox church, which is one of the most trusted institutions in the country, has seen an increase in trust during the pandemic, CRRC’s research suggests.