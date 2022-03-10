The humanitarian crisis brewing on Ukraine’s border

“I never thought that I would stand on the Moldovan border and it would feel like I was in Syria after the bombing of Aleppo,” Tatiana Kebak, a refugee coordinator, says.

During the first ten days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Moldova, one of the poorest countries in Europe, opened its border to 250,000 Ukrainian refugees.

As of 9 March, 100,000 remain in the country, equivalent to around 4% of the population of Moldova. It is already almost impossible to rent housing in the country, which borders both Ukraine and Romania. All refugee camps that were quickly established by the state are now more than 75% full.

“At the start there were only people from Odessa, but now they’re coming from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Donbas,” explains Kebak, who is helping to run a refugee camp in the Moldovan village of Palanca, close to the Ukrainian border.

“We’re meeting people who say: ‘My house is no more, my family was killed by a bomb.’ The people saw what was happening and took everything they could carry and ran.”

An endless stream of people

From the outset, it was clear that Moldova would face a significant number of refugees if Ukraine was attacked – state officials made this point at the end of January. And so the Moldovan authorities’ reaction was swift. By the middle of the day on 24 February, mere hours after the start of the invasion, temporary accommodation had been set up at the Palanca checkpoint at the Moldovan-Ukrainian border. The next day, a similar camp was established in the village of Kalarashovka, not far from the busiest checkpoint in the northeastern district of the town of Otaci, which is bordered by the Ukrainian town of Mohilyv-Podilskyi on the other side of the Dniester river.

In these border camps for refugees, as well as at the checkpoints without accommodation, volunteers are on duty around the clock. They provide initial assistance to people arriving in Moldova, help them find transport to their destination or, if necessary, to find a refugee accommodation centre.

Kebak, who is working through the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, says Moldovan authorities have responded quickly to the situation.

“There must have been a plan that was quickly implemented..

“My colleagues from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees have witnessed many conflicts, including their humanitarian side. They were surprised at how quickly Moldova reacted.”

Despite their prompt reaction, Moldovan state institutions’ resources are unlikely to be enough to deal with the situation, due to the increasing flow of people at the border. The country’s Border Police, General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, and its Bureau for Migration and Asylum are all working at capacity, Kebak says.