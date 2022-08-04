The biggest protests to happen in Uzbekistan since 2005 broke out on 1 July, leaving 21 dead and 243 injured, according to official sources.

The unrest occurred in the autonomous region of Karakalpakstan, which makes up 40% of Uzbekistan’s territory. The Uzbek authorities claimed that “forces from abroad” were behind the clashes, which arose in response to changes to the country’s constitution that would have reduced Karakalpakstan’s autonomy. But experts point to the region’s poor socio-economic and environmental situation as the driving force behind the protests.

The violence in Karakalpakstan, and its aftermath, were shrouded in secrecy thanks to an internet shutdown. The unrest comes at a time when Uzbekistan has been telling its citizens – and the international community – that the government is shaking off its authoritarian past. Indeed, the constitutional reform was presented to the Uzbek public as part of this move towards modernisation.

How did the unrest start? Are the Uzbek authorities right to claim the demonstrations were planned with the help of outside forces? Does Karakalpakstan really want to secede from Uzbekistan, Central Asia’s breadbasket? Here’s what you need to know.

What and where is Karakalpakstan?

Karakalpakstan is an autonomous region in north-western Uzbekistan, which has a population of just under two million. Karakalpaks are of a different ethnicity to Uzbeks, and speak a language closer to Kazakh, although Uzbek is also spoken in the province.

During its years in the former Soviet Union, Karakalpakstan was part of different constituent autonomous republics, first Soviet Kyrgyzstan, and then Kazakhstan. From 1936, it became part of Soviet Uzbekistan, but declared independence in 1990, before other Soviet regions. It became part of Uzbekistan in 1993, but this was for a planned 20-year period, after which Karakalpakstan would be granted the right to hold a referendum on seceding from Uzbekistan. This right was enshrined in the constitution of Uzbekistan.

The Russian media refers to Karakalpakstan as ‘Karakalpakia’, a term that has colonial undertones as it suggests a territory rather than a country. Today, the region is perhaps best known for the Savitsky museum in Nukus, Karakalpakstan’s capital, which has the world’s second-largest collection of Russian avant-garde art.