When Vladimir Putin ordered the forces into Ukraine, he expected it to be largely settled within a couple of days. Now, into the fourth week of intense war, with well over ten thousand people killed and Ukrainian cities being continually bombed and shelled, a grim pattern is emerging. In the short term, neither Ukraine nor Russia can achieve their aims.

Why is this?

As Steve Trimble and Piotr Butowski wrote in leading US security journal Aviation Week and Space Technology, Putin intended for three things to happen:

“Ukraine’s air defences, air force and command centers would be pummeled in an opening airstrike by potentially hundreds of standoff missiles.

Major eastern cities, such as Kharkiv, would fall the first day, as dozens of Russian battalion tactical groups swarmed past an outgunned Ukrainian Army.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be at risk of capture or death within the first two days, as Russian forces swept into Kyiv to bring a brutally swift end to a widely condemned war.”

The success of the invasion depended on the rapid execution of these main three aims before the Ukraine forces and NATO had time to respond, with the most important being the fast termination of the Zelenskyi government. It failed, which may be partly due to incompetence and poor leadership throughout the Russian forces, as well as a belief that the invading troops would be welcomed by the Ukrainian forces. Occupation of the whole country was never anticipated – it simply wasn’t thought it would be necessary, and the entire operation was planned without nationwide Russian mobilisation.

It’s now clear that, within three or four hours of the start of the Russian attack, the war plan had come unstuck and never recovered. This was because of the failure of a key element, an airborne assault on the Antonov airport, 30 kilometres northwest of the centre of capital city Kyiv.

Early on 24 February, the day the assault began, well over 25 Russian helicopters landed troops to secure the runway and enable a large force of troops from the 334th Military Transport Aviation Regiment to be flown in from Pskov, in western Russia. While that was underway, the risk was recognised by Ukraine, whose 4th Rapid Reaction Brigade was brought in to oppose the operation. By that evening, the airport was back in Ukrainian hands. The Russians then brought in a huge force of troops in 200 helicopters and recaptured the base the following day, but by then it was too late to support the attempt to take Kyiv.

Why this detail is significant is that this element of the Russian plan was undertaken by elite Russian units, not the conscript-supported units that have since had morale problems. That some of the most professional units of the Russian Army performed so badly was a surprise to many in NATO. It was clear by 26 February that the operation was in serious trouble, which was no doubt the most important factor behind Putin’s 27 February speech, which warned NATO not to become directly involved on the pain of a nuclear response.

For the following two weeks, the Russian forces attempted to regroup, brought in reserve forces, and moved to a counter-city strategy, utilising intensive aerial and artillery bombardments – resulting in horrendous civilian casualties. They have taken some territory, mainly along the Black Sea coast and in Donbas, though no major cities have yet been overrun.