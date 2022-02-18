How did we reach this point in the Russia-Ukraine crisis – and what’s next?

In the past week, the situation in Ukraine has veered from a position of imminent war to a ‘war/no war’ pendulum, producing one of the most complex crises of recent years. One thing is clear though, the certain winners will be the arms industries.

In the United States, President Joe Biden has been playing it unexpectedly tough given his previous long-term caution over US involvement in foreign wars. A desire to move beyond last year’s utter disaster in Afghanistan, as well as a look towards this year’s forthcoming mid-term elections, plays to the domestic requirement to be upfront in this crisis, as does the need to counter his ’sleepy Joe’ image.

One tactic has been for the US to provide unusually detailed intelligence of what Russia is doing, in hope of being the first to say that the Russian military really is all ready to go. This reached its peak with a warning that war could start on Wednesday 16 February – which proved to be incorrect. In doing so, the US wants, presumably, to pre-empt possible Russian tactical surprises, to convince audiences that the White House is on top of things and to counter any Trumpian opposition to US action overseas.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Chancellor Scholz heads a coalition government that has only recently been elected, which, combined with his personal expertise being in finance rather than foreign affairs, adds a degree of caution to his approach. For Emmanuel Macron, it isFrance’s forthcoming presidential election that counts and even though the country is not hugely influential on the international stage, playing the mediator makes sense to him and his advisers.

Then, in the UK, Boris Johnson is still facing huge political difficulties, so Ukraine is a timely diversion. Moreover, he and others in his cabinet are really going to town on Britain’s role in the crisis, the sub-plot being the country’s transformed post-Brexit freedom; Britain is at last free to exercise its true global leadership role, ably endorsed by The Sun, the Daily Mail, the Express, The Telegraph and the rest. Around the world, this may be viewed with amusement but that hardly matters to Johnson.

When it comes to Russia, the safest assumption must be that the crisis stems from President Putin’s determination to put the country back in the superpower bracket, but this does not mean that Putin wants a full-scale war over Ukraine. To people of Putin’s generation, the way Russia was treated with near contempt after the collapse of the Soviet system 30 years ago still rankles, and it is surprising how few Western commentators factor this in.

Adding to the resentment is NATO’s slow encroachment into countries that much of Russia’s political elite still considers its ‘near abroad’ – with Ukraine being the main focus but also Poland and Romania. For example, one of the key elements currently sparking discontent is the US decision to establish anti-ballistic missile batteries at Redzikowo in Poland and Deveselu in Romania, using the Aegis Ashore system. Currently under construction, this combines advanced radar systems with interceptor rockets and has the stated purpose of protecting the West from ballistic missiles launched by ‘rogue states’ such as Iran. Moscow fears, though, that the Aegis system’s MK 41 launcher can readily be used for the Tomahawk cruise missile, the successor to the missiles of Greenham Common fame, for attacks on Russia itself.