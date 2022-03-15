Here’s why a Russia-Ukraine deal is not on the agenda

Russia’s unjust invasion of Ukraine has already wreaked havoc. Kindergartens have been destroyed, hospitals blown apart and cities that have become encircled are running low on food and medical supplies. Millions of Ukrainians have become displaced, many of them fleeing across borders.

That is why the rest of the world is hoping for successful negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. A number of high-profile politicians including Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French president Emmanuel Macron have all held talks with Kyiv and Moscow. Russian and Ukrainian officials have held a series of meetings, including one between the respective foreign ministers on 10 March.

The results of these negotiations have so far been minimal, except for wavering commitments by Russia to humanitarian corridors. To understand why that is the case and why things are not likely to change, one has to consider negotiations more broadly.

These negotiations should be understood as a means for the two sides to express agreement during a particular stage of the conflict. Negotiations do not replace an agreement about the conflict itself, nor do they supersede it, particularly while the war continues.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

To put it simply, if there is a will by the Kremlin to continue the war and the opportunity for Ukraine to preserve military capability, an agreement to war will have emerged between the two states. Until this is broken, this consensus will make any other agreement expressed in negotiations unfeasible. There are several factors that make just this scenario likely.