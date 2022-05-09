At the official level, Russia’s Victory Day looks to have been a souped-up affair with symbols of the war on Ukraine.

Many feared big announcements on 9 May, including mass or partial mobilisation. But the Kremlin, it seems, decided to focus on justifying the invasion of Ukraine, though rumours of mobilisation continue.

Vladimir Putin’s speech in Moscow concentrated on how NATO had allegedly built up a military presence in Ukraine – and that the Ukrainian government had declared an interest in acquiring nuclear weapons. “An absolutely unacceptable threat was growing, and directly on our borders,” he claimed. Since 24 February, 3,381 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, according to the UN. The real figures are likely to be much higher.

Across the country, people marked Victory Day by taking part in the ‘Immortal Regiment’, an event staged in major cities across Russia on this day each year. Originally set up by liberal journalists, the event’s aim is to commemorate people who took part in the Second World War, with participants carrying pictures of relatives and or family friends.

But it has long become more of a pro-government affair. This year, the ‘Immortal Regiment’ seemed to also celebrate the war against Ukraine, and there were few anti-war protests or actions in sight.

Reporting from three Russian cities, openDemocracy authors tried to find out what 9 May looks like.