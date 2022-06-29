Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has been accompanied by a clampdown on independent media that has led an estimated 200,000 people to flee the country.

Among those to have left Russia in recent months are almost all independent journalists and activists, whose opposition to the war exposes them to state intimidation and even prosecution.

The threat is perhaps best evidenced by a recent law criminalising ‘fake news’, which makes referring to the war as a ‘war’ – rather than the Kremlin’s official designation of ‘special military operation’ – punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

But even abroad, journalists face significant political risks. The Russian government has recently opened criminal investigations into several prominent writers accused of ‘discrediting’ the army.

They also face challenges in gathering information on what is happening back home, and are constrained financially by the effect of sanctions on transferring money from Russia and by platforms such as YouTube preventing Russians from monetising content on their websites.

Despite these significant risks and obstacles, Russian journalists continue to cover the war, investigate political developments in the country, and use all available media channels to communicate with the Russian public.

Although vastly overmatched by the reach, volume and financial power of state media, journalists are exploring new ways to reach Russian audiences, innovating in their methods and messaging.

What are the prospects for opposition?

Sources of optimism in the current Russian media landscape are hard to find. Still, some hope may be detected in the gaps that persist in the system of Russian state censorship and propaganda, and the ways journalists and activists are already exploiting them.

Russian media censorship can be seen as a numbers game. That is to say, it is focused on making accessing independent media difficult and sufficiently risky to discourage most of the population from seeking it out.

Even now, Russia’s leadership is not aiming to totally suffocate the media landscape by cutting off the country from the outside world. The state has taken complete control of all traditional media channels – television, radio and print media. But the internet appears to remain underestimated and poorly understood by Russia’s gerontocratic leadership.