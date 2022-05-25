Is Russia forcing people to fight in Ukraine?

Ahead of 9 May, when people across Russia mark the Soviet Union’s victory in the Second World War, several media outlets suggested that Vladimir Putin could announce a general mobilisation.

The expectation was that the move would come during Putin’s Victory Day speech on Red Square. Citing their own sources, the publications said Russian security services would close the borders for men aged 18 to 60 within 10 days. Job sites saw a marked rise in vacancies for “mobilisation specialists”. In response, a change.org petition against mobilisation collected several thousand signatures in a few hours. Mass mobilisation was not announced on 9 May, though Russian society was frozen in a state of suspense.

But covert mobilisation is underway, says Sergey Krivenko, head of the ‘Citizen.Army.Law’ human rights association.

This former member of Russia’s Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights, a consultative body, told openDemocracy that people were increasingly being called to military registration and enlistment offices and asked to sign contracts.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

To what extent is mobilisation realistic, in your opinion?

It’s a difficult question. On the one hand, after 24 February, anything can happen in Russia. But on the other hand, the Russian authorities still present the war in Ukraine as a “special operation” rather than a “war”. As if it was a military operation that takes place outside of Russia, similar to Syria, and therefore Russian society should not be particularly affected.

That is, the army will deal with the situation on its own – it has certain tasks and that’s it. This is not a war against Ukraine, in which the whole of Russian society needs to be involved, but a special operation of the Russian military.

Sergei Krivenko

In my opinion, this is how the Russian authorities are presenting the operation. And this is why Russian society finds a possible mobilisation hard to understand.

Why introduce mobilisation when the authorities have been presenting this war for the past three months as if it was “not a war”?

From this point of view, mobilisation is very unpopular in Russian society, as became clear when rumours about it spread.

Many people are afraid of it, hotlines of human rights organisations receive a large number of questions: “How will the mobilisation take place?”, “Will I be called up?” and so on. It’s clear that mobilisation is unpopular. And so I think that the authorities will delay it “until the end”, until it becomes necessary.

How does covert mobilisation work from a legal perspective? Is it possible to refuse without repercussions?

Mobilisation involves calling up people who are in the reserves of Russia’s armed forces. This includes almost all young people who have served in the army – about 300,000 men a year are called up for conscription, as well as about 400,000 contract soldiers [professional soldiers] who generally serve for several years, although sometimes they only serve for a few months. When they leave the army, these soldiers are transferred to the reserves. This means there is a huge number of people in the military reserves: several million people. The exact figure is unknown. It’s a state secret.

And mobilisation is a call to military service – a forced draft, that is, in principle, impossible to refuse if you are in the reserves. Not only those who have served are in the reserves, but also those who have not served by the time they are 27, when they are no longer obliged to serve. Let me remind you that young men between 18 and 27 are called up for conscription [editor’s note: university students are free from conscription, although they can be drafted after they graduate, one can also avoid the draft by showing a medical certificate showing one is unfit for service].

These people, if they have not served, receive a military registration card and are transferred to the reserve. If mobilisation is announced, they will also be called up for military service.